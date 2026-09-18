Indian Railways has approved a 38.21-km new railway line between Mukutban in Yavatmal district and Gadchandur in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs 493 crore, reported PIB.

The new line is expected to improve connectivity to the industrial and mining centres in the region while creating an additional route for passenger and freight movement. The project will be developed under the South Central Railway.

Mukutban and Gadchandur are located close to several cement plants, coal mines operated by Western Coalfields Ltd and limestone mines. The new rail link is expected to provide more efficient rail access to these industrial clusters and support movement of raw materials and finished goods.

New rail line to shorten freight routes and ease congestion

The proposed line will offer a shorter rail route for freight movement, reducing travel distance, transit time and transportation costs. It will also provide an alternative to the existing Wardha-Manikgarh section, helping ease pressure on the network.

According to the Detailed Project Report, the line is expected to handle around 6.08 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of freight after commissioning. The planned passenger operations include two MEMU services in each direction every day.

The freight mix is expected to include coal and coke, cement, sponge iron, metal scrap, iron and steel, fertilisers and foodgrains, among other commodities.

Mukutban-Gadchandur line to connect Majri-Nanded route

The project will provide direct connectivity from the coal and cement-producing belt to the Majri-Nanded route. This is expected to create shorter freight leads towards Jalna, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other destinations in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The new connection is also intended to reduce dependence on the Balharshah-Nagpur High-Density Network route, which handles heavy traffic. By providing another path for trains, the project could help improve the distribution of traffic across the railway network.

The line will also improve rail access for relatively less-connected parts of Yavatmal and Chandrapur districts, potentially supporting movement of industrial goods and essential commodities.

With additional track capacity and a new route for both freight and passenger services, the Mukutban-Gadchandur project is expected to strengthen the regional railway network while improving utilisation of existing infrastructure.