Passengers travelling from Madurai to Tambaram today, September 17, have an additional train option. Southern Railway will run an unreserved MEMU Special this afternoon. This train will connect Madurai with Tambaram via several important stations, including Dindigul, Villupuram, Tiruchchirappalli and Chengalpattu.

Train No. 06160 Madurai-Tambaram Unreserved MEMU Special is slated to leave from Madurai at 2:00 pm today and reach Tambaram at 9:45 the same day. Southern Railway has announced one service in this direction.

The railway had announced a pair of unreserved MEMU special services between Tambaram and Madurai for September 16 and 17. While the Tambaram-Madurai service was slated for September 16, passengers moving in the opposite direction can utilise the Madurai-Tambaram special today.

Southern Railway announced the special services on its official X handle on September 15, saying they were being operated “to facilitate travel between Tambaram and Madurai.”

Madurai-Tambaram MEMU special: Check today’s timings

After leaving from Madurai at 2:00 pm, the special train will make scheduled stoppage at Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Ariyalur, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam and Chengalpattu before reaching Tambaram.

Passengers boarding the train at intermediate stations should take note of the scheduled arrival and departure times.

Station Arrival Departure Madurai — 2:00 pm Dindigul 2:55 pm 3:00 pm Tiruchchirappalli 4:00 pm 4:05 pm Srirangam 4:23 pm 4:25 pm Ariyalur 5:05 pm 5:07 pm Vriddhachalam 5:40 pm 5:42 pm Villupuram 6:50 pm 6:55 pm Melmaruvathur 7:48 pm 7:50 pm Chengalpattu 8:25 pm 8:27 pm Tambaram 9:45 pm —

Tambaram-Madurai special

The other train announced by Southern Railway was Train No. 06159 Tambaram-Madurai Unreserved MEMU Special. The service was scheduled to depart Tambaram at 5:00 pm on September 16 and reached Madurai at 2:20 am on September 17.

The train had scheduled stops at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Vriddhachalam, Dindigul, and Tiruchchirappali before reaching Madurai.

What passengers travelling today should know

For passengers planning to travel towards Tambaram today, Train No. 06160 is the relevant special service. Since it is an unreserved MEMU Special, passengers need to take note of the depature time, train number and station-wise schedule while heading ahead for travel.

The service is slated to cover the Madurai-Tambaram journey between 2:00 pm and 9:45 pm today, offering an additional rail option along the mentioned routes.