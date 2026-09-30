Railway infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh is set for another major expansion with a new fourth railway line planned between Itarsi and Bina.

The project will add capacity to an important rail corridor in the state and is expected to support smoother movement of both freight and other train services.

The 237-km project covers the Itarsi-Bhopal-Bina route and passes through several important railway locations, including Narmadapuram, Bhopal and Vidisha. The project has now moved into the execution stage, with a major construction package being tendered for the new line.

Rs 3,440 crore work package – Latest update

West Central Railway recently floated a construction tender worth around Rs 3,440 crore for the Itarsi-Bina fourth line project in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the tender details, the work will cover the 237-km section between Itarsi and Bina. The bid process opened on September 29, 2026, and the last date for submission is December 14, 2026.

The scope is not limited to laying the railway track. It includes earthwork, tunnels, bridges, road over bridges (ROBs), road under bridges (RUBs), station buildings, track works, electrification, signalling and telecommunication works, along with other allied works.

237-km railway project connects key locations in Madhya Pradesh

The Itarsi-Bhopal-Bina fourth railway line project in Madhya Pradesh will cover around 237 km.

The project was approved by the Union Cabinet in October 2025 as one of four multitracking projects across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

The project has an estimated cost of around Rs 4,329 cr. The planned fourth line will add capacity to the existing rail corridor and support smoother movement of trains along the route.

The fourth line will run through key railway locations including Narmadapuram, Rani Kamalapati, Bhopal, Nishatpura and Vidisha.

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Fourth line expected to improve rail movement

The additional line is expected to add more capacity to the Itarsi-Bina rail route, which handles both passenger and freight traffic. This can help manage train movement more efficiently as traffic on the corridor grows.

The project is expected to reduce transit time by around 46 minutes and increase sectional speed by 10 kmph. It is also aimed at improving freight movement along the route.

With another track available, trains can be managed more efficiently on the existing corridor, helping reduce dependence on the current tracks as rail traffic increases.