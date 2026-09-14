West Central Railway will operate a special train between Rani Kamalapati and Gaya on three trips each way during Pitru Paksha, considering the expected rise in passenger movement to Gaya during the religious period.

Train number 01661/01662 Rani Kamalapati-Gaya-Rani Kamalapati Pitru Paksha Special will operate on September 27, October 2 and October 7 from Rani Kamalapati to Gaya. The return services will run on September 30, October 5 and October 10.

Passengers can book seats in advance through computerised railway reservation centres or online through the IRCTC website.

Rani Kamalapati-Gaya special train schedule

Train number 01661 Rani Kamalapati-Gaya Express Special will depart from Rani Kamalapati station at 3:20 pm on September 27, October 2 and October 7. The train will reach Gaya at 2:30 pm the following day.

The train will halt at Narmadapuram from 4:34 pm to 4:36 pm, Itarsi from 5:05 pm to 5:25 pm, Pipariya from 6:13 pm to 6:15 pm, Narsinghpur from 7:38 pm to 7:40 pm and Jabalpur from 9:15 pm to 9:25 pm.

It will further halt at Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri-on-Sone and Anugraha Narayan Road before reaching Gaya.

Train number 01662 Gaya-Rani Kamalapati Express Special will depart from Gaya at 3:30 pm on September 30, October 5 and October 10. It will reach Rani Kamalapati at 4:15 pm the following day.

On its return journey, the train will halt at Anugraha Narayan Road, Dehri-on-Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Mirzapur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Manikpur, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Sihora Road, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi and Narmadapuram.

24-coach train to cater to Pitru Paksha rush

The special train will have a total of 24 coaches, comprising four general-class coaches, 12 sleeper-class coaches, four AC three-tier coaches and two AC two-tier coaches. Two LLRD coaches will also be attached to the train.

The additional service is intended to provide passengers with another travel option during Pitru Paksha, when a large number of devotees and visitors travel to Gaya.

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Passengers have been advised to make use of the special train service and check the Indian Railways website or the NTES app for information on stoppages and the detailed timetable.