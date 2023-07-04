Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express passes through scenic Konkan tunnels, Railway Ministry shares video – Watch

The Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is the 19th semi-high-speed train of the Indian Railways and the first for the Konkan region. The blue and white color express train is operated between Goa and Mumbai via the serene Konkan Railway and runs on the highest viaduct and longest tunnel.

Notably, the Konkan Railways running on the Western Ghats gives breathtaking views to its passengers. The route offers some of the most scenic views to rail passengers.

Sharing the same the Ministry of Railways shared a video on their Twitter. The video demonstrates the route of the Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and shows it coming out of the longest tunnel in the Konkan region – Karbude tunnel – creating an extremely beautiful sight.

Did you know?



The Goa (Madgaon) – Mumbai #VandeBharat route boasts a remarkable 73 tunnels along the way. Among them, the Karbude tunnel steals the spotlight as the longest, stretching 6.5 KM. pic.twitter.com/c14LtdOdXm — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 2, 2023

The Konkan Railway operates 756 km-long routes that consist of a total of 91 tunnels and 1,880 bridges, including the Karbude tunnel which is 6.5 km long and the tallest 64-metre-high bridge – Panval Viaduct, also known as Panval Setu, over Panval river at Ratnagiri. This bridge is 424 meters long, with its tallest pier standing 64 meters above bed level.

All about the Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express route

The Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express route is stretched across three states – Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. The train’s journey is serene as it passes through lush green mountains and high bridges.

Also Read NCRTC to begin track laying work at Delhi section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor

The semi-high-speed train has seven halts between CSMT and Madgaon: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavli and Thivim.

The train runs thrice a week during the monsoon period – Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Mumbai and Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from Madgaon. During non-monsoon days, the train will run six days a week except Sunday.

The semi-high-speed train covers a distance of about 586 km in just eight hours and has improved the connectivity between the two states. It has also given a fillip to trade and commerce and a boost to the tourism of the region.