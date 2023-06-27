Indian Railways’ much-awaited 19th Vande Bharat Express will commence its inaugural run today. The semi-high speed train will run between Madgaon and Mumbai. The train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) railway station through Video Conferencing.

This is going to be the first blue and white colour train for the Konkan region. The move is also a step towards the launch of semi-high speed trains to every state by August 15, 2023.

About Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express:-

This will be the first Vande Bharat Express for the state and fourth for Maharashtra. The introduction of the blue and white colour will fulfill the long pending demands of both the cities.

Stoppage of Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between the two cities, the Vande Bharat Express will halt at seven railway stations. These are – Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali and Thivim.

Frequency of Madgaon-Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express:-

During monsoon period, the train will run thrice a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Mumbai while, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from Madgaon. However, during the non-monsoon days, the train will run six days a week except Sunday.

Distance and Travel time of Mumbai-Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express:-

The train will cover a distance of about 586 km in just eight hours. The other trains take about 11-12 hours to cover the same distance.

Significance of Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express:-

The Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will enhance the connectivity between the two states. This new train will boost the socio-economic development of the region and also enhance the safety and comfortable travel experience. It will also give a fillip to trade and commerce and also boost the tourism of the region.