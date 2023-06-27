scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express to commence inaugural run today – Know stoppage, frequency, distance and travel time

This is going to be the first blue and white colour train for the Konkan region.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Madgaon-Mumbai, Madgaon-Mumbai vande bharat, Madgaon-Mumbai vande bharat express, Madgaon-Mumbai vande bharat express time table, Madgaon-Mumbai vande bharat stops, Madgaon-Mumbai vande bharat train number, Madgaon-Mumbai vande bharat fare, Madgaon-Mumbai vande bharat route, Madgaon-Mumbai vande bharat express route, vande bharat express for goa, vande bharat express for maharashtra, indian railways,
The introduction of the blue and white colour will fulfill the long pending demands of both the cities. 

Indian Railways’ much-awaited 19th Vande Bharat Express will commence its inaugural run today. The semi-high speed train will run between Madgaon and Mumbai. The train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) railway station through Video Conferencing.

This is going to be the first blue and white colour train for the Konkan region. The move is also a step towards the launch of semi-high speed trains to every state by August 15, 2023.

Also Read

About Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express:-

This will be the first Vande Bharat Express for the state and fourth for Maharashtra. The introduction of the blue and white colour will fulfill the long pending demands of both the cities. 

Also Read
Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat Express speed, Vande Bharat Express route, Vande Bharat Express fare, Vande Bharat Express price, Vande Bharat Express timing, Vande Bharat Express launch, five Vande Bharat Express launch, PM Modi to flag off five vande bharat express train, Vande Bharat Express inauguration, Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur vande bharat, Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur vande bharat express, Rani Kamlapati-Indore, Rani Kamlapati-Indore vande bharat, Rani Kamlapati-Indore vande bharat express, KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad, KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad vande bharat, KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad vande bharat express, Patna-Ranchi, Patna-Ranchi vande bharat, Patna-Ranchi vande bharat express, Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon vande bharat, Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon vande bharat express train,

Stoppage of Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between the two cities, the Vande Bharat Express will halt at seven railway stations. These are – Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali and Thivim.

Frequency of Madgaon-Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express:-

During monsoon period, the train will run thrice a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Mumbai while, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from Madgaon. However, during the non-monsoon days, the train will run six days a week except Sunday.

Also Read

Distance and Travel time of Mumbai-Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express:-

The train will cover a distance of about 586 km in just eight hours. The other trains take about 11-12 hours to cover the same distance. 

Significance of Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express:- 

The Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will enhance the connectivity between the two states. This new train will boost the socio-economic development of the region and also enhance the safety and comfortable travel experience. It will also give a fillip to trade and commerce and also boost the tourism of the region. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 07:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS