Rail passengers travelling between Rajasthan and Bihar are set to get a major connectivity boost as the Amrit Bharat Express between Madar and Darbhanga, which earlier operated only once a week, will now run daily.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this development while interacting with the media during his visit to Rajasthan.

He said the service will be converted into a regular daily train within the next 15 to 20 days.

With the train running daily, passengers will not have to wait for a weekly train and will get easier and more regular travel options. You can check out the full route for this service below.

Amrit Bharat Express: Full route & Station list

During its journey, the Amrit Bharat Express will pass through several important railway stations. Starting from Madar Junction, the train will travel through Kishangarh, Jaipur Junction, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Bandikui Junction, Mandawar M Road and Bharatpur Junction. It will then continue via Idgah Agra Junction, Tundla Junction, Etawah Junction, Phaphund, Kanpur Central, Unnao Junction, Aishbagh, Badshahnagar and Gomti Nagar.

The train will further pass through Barabanki Junction, Gonda Junction, Mankapur Junction, Basti, Gorakhpur Junction, Kaptanganj Junction, Siswa Bazar, Bagaha, Narkatiaganj Junction, Sikta, Raxaul Junction, Bairagnia, Sitamarhi Junction, Janakpur Road and Kamtaul before reaching its final destination at Darbhanga Junction.

Major Relief for migrant workers and students

The decision to run this train daily will help a lot of people who travel between Rajasthan and Bihar for jobs, studies, and business.

Many workers from Bihar live in cities like Jaipur, Ajmer, and Kishangarh in Rajasthan, and they often need to travel back and forth. A daily train will make their journey easier and more regular.