To improve rail connectivity and cater to the growing passenger demand between Lucknow and Odisha, the East Coast Railway has announced a special train service between Gomti Nagar and Khurda Road Railway Station.

The new service is expected to provide smoother and more convenient travel for passengers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha traveling on this route. Check out all the important details, including the train’s days of operation and stoppages below:

Gomti Nagar–Khurda Road Train: Date and schedule details

The special train service will run in both directions for a limited period to manage the seasonal rush and make travel more convenient for passengers. From Gomti Nagar to Khurda Road (Train No. 05064), the service will operate between 28 May and 18 June. In the return direction, from Khurda Road to Gomti Nagar (Train No. 05063), the train will run from 30 May to 20 June.

Full Route & Key Stations

This special train will travel across a long and important route, connecting Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha.

On its journey, the train will stop at Gorakhpur Railway Station, Mau Junction, Varanasi Junction, DD Upadhyaya Junction, Sasaram, Dehri On Sone, Gaya Junction, Koderma, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Gomoh Junction, Adra Junction, Bankura, Bishnupur, Midnapur, Hijli (Kharagpur), Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhubaneswar, and finally Khurda Road Railway Station.

Big relief for passengers

This special train will help reduce the rush on this busy route. Passengers will not have to wait too long for seats, especially during the summer season. It will also make travel more comfortable as people can travel directly without changing many trains. This will make the journey smoother for both daily and long-distance passengers.