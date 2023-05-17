Lost your train ticket? Indian Railways providing alternate arrangement – Know all details here

Good news for rail commuters! No need to worry if the train ticket gets lost or torn at the last minute of the journey. Indian Railways is providing an alternate arrangement for the commuters in such a situation.

The national transporter is offering duplicate tickets against lost, misplaced, torn or mutilated. For this, the passengers have to pay a certain amount of fee to the railways.

Whom to contact for issuance of duplicate ticket from station?

The passenger should contact the officials at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter at the railway stations and inform them about the incident. The passenger can also contact the station master.

What to do if a ticket gets lost before chart preparation?

If the reservation confirmed ticket gets lost, misplaced, torn or mutilated before the preparation of chart, the station master will issue a duplicate ticket in lieu of the original ticket on collection of the clerkage charge per passenger. This is also applicable for passengers with RAC tickets.

What to do if a ticket gets lost after chart preparation?

If the passenger misplaced his/her ticket after the preparation of the reservation chart, then he/she has to contact the officials. The duplicate ticket will be issued on collection of 50 per cent of total fare. However, this facility is not applicable for RAC ticket holders.

How RAC ticket holders will get duplicate tickets in lieu of torn or misplaced?

The RAC or ‘Reservation Against Cancellation’ ticket holders will be given duplicate tickets after preparation of the reservation chart. However, this will be issued on collection of 25 per cent of the total fare.

The railways will not provide the refund in respect of charges collected for issuing duplicate tickets except where the lost or misplaced ticket is traced after the issuance of a duplicate ticket and presented along with the duplicate ticket before departure of the train. However, it will refund the charges collected for issuing duplicate tickets after deducting five per cent.