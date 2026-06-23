The All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) has raised concerns over a recent amendment introduced by Northern Railway that permits loco pilots who have not operated trains for six months to resume duties without undergoing mandatory refresher training. The federation has warned that the move could have implications for operational safety and has urged the Railway Board to revoke the provision.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, AIRF General Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra said the amendment allows chief loco inspectors (CLIs) to certify such loco pilots as competent without requiring them to attend refresher courses before returning to train operations.

AIRF Flags Safety Risks in Revised Rule

“Since the provision of the said amendment does not provide for any comprehensive refresher course for those loco running staff who have not worked on any train or locomotive for a period of six months, it is likely to pose a potential risk to the safety of train operations,” AIRF general secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra said in a letter to the chairman and CEO of the Railway Board.

According to AIRF, the amendment was introduced by Northern Railway on February 18 through a modification to its General and Subsidiary Rules. Under the revised provision, loco pilots who have remained away from train driving duties for six months can be cleared for operations through a competency certificate issued by a CLI.

Before the amendment, such personnel were required to undergo refresher training at designated railway training centres before being assigned operational duties.

Demand to Restore Earlier Training Norms

Mishra also pointed to concerns regarding the refresher training modules revised by the Railway Board on November 19, 2024. He said the current modules focus largely on theoretical instruction and do not adequately cover practical training requirements for loco running staff.

“A large number of running staff of Northern Railway have submitted representations in this regard, stating that the provisions contained in Amendment Slip No. 04 are not conducive to safe train operations and should therefore be withdrawn. Loco running staff who have not operated any train or locomotive for a period of six months should invariably undergo refresher training, including practical sessions at training centres, in the larger interest of operational safety,” Mishra has said in his letter.

The federation has called for immediate intervention from the Railway Board and sought restoration of the earlier provisions that mandated refresher training before resuming locomotive operations. AIRF maintained that practical training remains essential for ensuring operational preparedness and maintaining safety standards across the railway network