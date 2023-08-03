Land encroachment in Mumbai: Data shows over 10,000 cases of railway land encroached between Churchgate and Virar – Check details

A latest report by The Indian Express has said that the Indian Railways currently faces over 10,000 cases of land encroachment between Churchgate and Virar in Mumbai, as per the Western Railway office. The measurement of land facing the issue lies at over 2.73 lakh square metres. The Railways is the second largest landowner in Mumbai after the municipal corporation there.

The report cited sources as saying that the projects worth over Rs 19,495 crore under Mumbai Urban Transport (MUTP) have been hindered by the encroachments.

Cases of encroachment

A total of 1,495 cases of soft encroachments were reported, involving 20,700 square metres of land, while another 8,511 cases were seen under hard encroachments. A total of 2.53 lakh square metres of land is seeing hard encroachments, as per a senior official from the Western Railway office.

The source said the lack of policy around compensation and rehabilitation of encroachers is hampering various initiatives to remove the encroachments.

Projects facing issues

The official added the encroachments have hampered the construction of the sixth line between Mumbai Central and Borivali, which is worth around Rs 918 crore. The phase l of this project is under progress. The impeded projects also include ones involving the fifth and sixth line between Borivali and Virar, extension of harbour line from Goregaon to Borivali, 16 stabling lines on WR; seven stations improvement work and power supply, among others.

Here’s a look at the cost and progress of some projects

6th line Mumbai Central to Borivali – Rs 918 crore

Status: Work of Bandra Terminus to Borivali in Phase 1 in progress.

Quadrupling of VirarDahanu Railway – Rs 3,587 crore

Status: Work of earthwork bridges in progress in unaffected length. 14 km length require permit to cut mangrove.

5th-6th line Borivali-Virar – Rs 2,184 crore

Status: Estimates sanctioned, planning and tendering in process

Extension of Harbour Line from Goregaon to Borivali – Rs 826 crore

Status: Planning in process

16 stabling lines on WR – Rs 80 crore

Status: Planning in process

7 stations improvement – Rs 450 crore

Stations involved: Khar, Santacruz, Kandivali, Mira Road, Bhayander, Vasai, Nalasopara

Status: Work in progress at 3 stations and tenders have been called for rest.