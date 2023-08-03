scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Land encroachment in Mumbai: Data shows over 10,000 cases of railway land encroached between Churchgate and Virar – Check details

A total of 1,495 cases of soft encroachments were reported, involving 20,700 square metres of land, while another 8,511 cases were seen under hard encroachments.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Indian Railways, Western Railways, land encroachment in Mumbai, Mumbai news, Railway projects in Mumbai, Mumbai, Railway projects
Indian Railways, Western Railways, land encroachment in Mumbai, Mumbai news, Railway projects in Mumbai, Mumbai, Railway projects.

A latest report by The Indian Express has said that the Indian Railways currently faces over 10,000 cases of land encroachment between Churchgate and Virar in Mumbai, as per the Western Railway office. The measurement of land facing the issue lies at over 2.73 lakh square metres. The Railways is the second largest landowner in Mumbai after the municipal corporation there.

The report cited sources as saying that the projects worth over Rs 19,495 crore under Mumbai Urban Transport (MUTP) have been hindered by the encroachments.

Also Read

Cases of encroachment

A total of 1,495 cases of soft encroachments were reported, involving 20,700 square metres of land, while another 8,511 cases were seen under hard encroachments. A total of 2.53 lakh square metres of land is seeing hard encroachments, as per a senior official from the Western Railway office.

Also Read

The source said the lack of policy around compensation and rehabilitation of encroachers is hampering various initiatives to remove the encroachments.

Projects facing issues

The official added the encroachments have hampered the construction of the sixth line between Mumbai Central and Borivali, which is worth around Rs 918 crore. The phase l of this project is under progress. The impeded projects also include ones involving the fifth and sixth line between Borivali and Virar, extension of harbour line from Goregaon to Borivali, 16 stabling lines on WR; seven stations improvement work and power supply, among others.

Also Read

Here’s a look at the cost and progress of some projects

6th line Mumbai Central to Borivali – Rs 918 crore
Status: Work of Bandra Terminus to Borivali in Phase 1 in progress.

Quadrupling of VirarDahanu Railway – Rs 3,587 crore
Status: Work of earthwork bridges in progress in unaffected length. 14 km length require permit to cut mangrove.

5th-6th line Borivali-Virar – Rs 2,184 crore
Status: Estimates sanctioned, planning and tendering in process

Extension of Harbour Line from Goregaon to Borivali – Rs 826 crore
Status: Planning in process

16 stabling lines on WR – Rs 80 crore
Status: Planning in process

7 stations improvement – Rs 450 crore
Stations involved: Khar, Santacruz, Kandivali, Mira Road, Bhayander, Vasai, Nalasopara
Status: Work in progress at 3 stations and tenders have been called for rest.

More Stories on
Indian Railways

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 10:53 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS