A major update has been announced for passengers travelling on the Dr Ambedkar Nagar–Prayagraj Express. North Central Railway has announced a temporary route change for the Dr Ambedkar Nagar–Prayagraj Express.

The route has been changed due to ongoing remodelling work at Lalitpur Railway Station. This work is being carried out to improve the station, while train services continue to operate without major disruptions.

The route diversion will remain in effect only for the announced dates. Passengers travelling on the affected trains can check the latest train timings and running status before starting their journey here.

Prayagraj–Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express: Diverted route

The Prayagraj Junction–Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express (Train No. 14115) will run on a diverted route from July 17 to July 21, 2026.

Normally, the train travels via Prayagraj Junction – Satna – Bina – Lalitpur – Veena. During the diversion period, it will operate via Prayagraj Junction – Satna – Katni Murwara – Damoh – Veena instead of its regular route.

Dr Ambedkar Nagar to Prayagraj Express: Diverted route

The route of Train No. 14116, Dr Ambedkar Nagar–Prayagraj Junction Express, has also been temporarily revised. The route diversion will be in effect from July 18 to July 20, 2026.

Under its regular schedule, the train runs via Veena – Lalitpur – Bina – Satna – Prayagraj Junction. However, during the maintenance period, it will operate on an alternate route via Veena – Damoh – Katni Murwara – Satna – Prayagraj Junction, skipping the Lalitpur section to facilitate the station redevelopment work.

Check train timings before you travel

Railway authorities have advised passengers travelling on the affected trains to check the latest train timings before leaving for the station. As the temporary route diversion may lead to changes in arrival and departure schedules, passengers should stay updated to avoid any inconvenience.

You can check the latest train status through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), by calling the Railway Helpline 139, or by visiting the official Indian Railways website or mobile app before starting your journey.