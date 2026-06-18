Indian Railways has sanctioned the doubling of the Adipur-Bhuj rail section in Gujarat, a project that will add two passenger train services in each direction every day on a corridor that has long operated as a single-line route.

The project, approved at a cost of Rs 493 crore, covers 49 kilometres on the Gandhidham-Naliya corridor and falls under the Railways’ ongoing programme for capacity augmentation.

The additional services will result in fewer delays and better scheduling of trains, which will in turn help the passengers who are travelling in the Kutch region.

What is the Adipur-Bhuj rail doubling project?

Currently, the Adipur-Bhuj section runs on a single line, limiting the number of trains that can operate simultaneously. Once the second line is laid, this is expected to drastically reduce. Hence, passengers will have more options due to the increased number of trains.

How will the new rail line benefit passengers in Kutch?

The timing of the approval is closely tied to a cluster of infrastructure projects already underway in the region. Work is in progress on the Bhuj-Naliya gauge conversion, an extension of the Naliya-Vayor line, and new railway lines connecting Naliya-Jakhau, Vayor-Lakhpat, and Deshalpar-Luna. Once these are operational, a substantially larger volume of passenger and freight traffic will funnel through the Bhuj-Adipur stretch.

Without the doubling, the section would have been unable to absorb that additional load. Projections from the Railways indicate that line capacity utilisation on this stretch would reach 123% by 2029-30. The doubling project is designed to get ahead of that constraint.

Why did Railways approve the project now?

Beyond passenger services, the project is expected to support an additional 12 million tonnes per annum of freight movement. The Kutch region, home to significant port activity at Kandla and growing industrial investment, depends heavily on rail for moving goods.

Additionally, more freight movement and increased passenger count will help with increased revenue for the Railways.

When is the project expected to be completed?

Kutch, which sits at India’s western edge bordering Pakistan, has historically had limited rail connectivity relative to its strategic and economic importance. The district received renewed focus after the 2001 earthquake, and infrastructure investments have picked up steadily since.

The approved project now moves to execution. No timeline for completion has been announced by the Railways as yet.