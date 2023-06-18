scorecardresearch
Kumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways commences Rs 837-cr project, 800 Mela special trains in the offing

The railways has also sanctioned a fund of Rs 837 crore for various infrastructure works including ROB/RUB and passenger amenities to be undertaken by these zones.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The move will prove to be beneficial for devotees participating on six main bathing days.

Indian Railways has started its preparations for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela 2025. In a bid to tackle the pilgrim’s traffic, the national transporter has planned to operate more than 800 Mela special trains. The move will prove to be beneficial for devotees participating on six main bathing days.

In addition to this, the national transporter has also planned to cope with the pilgrims’ traffic across nine stations of Northern Railway (NR), North Central Railway (NCR), and North Eastern Railway (NER) zones. More than 15 crore pilgrims are expected to arrive in the Mela.

The railways has also sanctioned a fund of Rs 837 crore for various infrastructure works including ROB/RUB and passenger amenities to be undertaken by these zones.

Significance:-

The move by railways will provide a relief to the passengers who are planning a trip to visit the Kumbh. The special trains will carry the pilgrims from different places to the destination. The Kumbh Mela is considered to be the largest gathering in the world. The people from across the globe participate to take a holy dip in the river.

About Kumbh Mela:- 

The Kumbh Mela is being held every 12 years at the rotation at the four places  – Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ujjain, and Nashik. The upcoming Kumbh Mela will be held in Prayagraj in 2025. The major attraction points of Kumbh Mela are the participation of AKharas, Sadhu etc.   

Railway Minister visits DRM office, Delhi Division

On Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the Control Office at Divisional Railway Manager  (DRM)Office, New Delhi and reviewed the preparations. The Minister also interacted with the Officers and Railway employees of the various departments. 

The Union Minister also instructed the officials to ensure the safety of train movement and emphasized that it should not be compromised during monitoring of train movement. Later, the minister visited each Control Office, Section Controls, Coaching control, Freight control, Engineering control, Carriage and Wagon control, S&T, RPF, TRD, SCADA . He instructed the officials to complete the infrastructure projects well in time.

First published on: 18-06-2023 at 11:33 IST

