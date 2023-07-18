Konkan Railway schedules mega block on Senapura-Thokur section on July 20 – Check list of trains delayed 

The Konkan Railway on Monday (July 17) announced that a three-hour mega block has been scheduled for the maintenance of assets between Senapura and Thokur section on July 20.

According to a statement issued by the Konkan Railway, the section will be closed on Thursday from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Konkan Railway urged the passengers to take note of the rescheduled departure times of their train on this route.

The release also added that the scheduled maintenance of assets is a necessary measure to ensure the smooth functioning and safety of train operations.

Authorities are working diligently to complete the maintenance work within the specified time frame and restore normal services as soon as possible.

Train delayed due to scheduled maintenance

Due to the maintenance block, Mangaluru Central – Madgaon Jn. MEMU Express, train number 10108 has been delayed by 75 minutes. Earlier, the train was scheduled to depart from Mangaluru Central at 3.30 pm, will now depart at 5.45 pm.

Another train – Mangaluru Jn. – Mumbai CSMT Express, train number 12134, will be delayed by 60 minutes. The train was originally scheduled to depart from Mangaluru Jn. at 4.35 pm, will now depart at 5.35 pm.