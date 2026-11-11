Kolkata-Sairang Express Accident: Six coaches of the Kolkata–Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam‘s Kamrup (Metro) district on Wednesday morning, November 11, 2026. No casualties have been reported so far, according to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, told news agency ANI over the phone that the derailment occurred at approximately 6:54 am.

“Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang express have derailed at Digaru railway station at around 6:54 a.m. today. So far, no casualties have been reported. Our senior officials have rushed to the spot,” Sharma told ANI.

Railway officials rush to derailment site

Senior railway officials have been dispatched to the location following the incident, according to the NFR spokesperson.

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The railway authorities have not yet provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the derailment or the extent of damage to the affected coaches.

#WATCH | Assam: A locomotive and five coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express (Train No. 13125) derailed at Digaru Railway Station in Kamrup (Metro) district at around 6:54 am today.



According to Northeast Frontier Railway, all passengers are safe, and no injuries have been… pic.twitter.com/BpimhFkh5R — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026

ALSO READ How Assam’s new Saraighat bridge and new rail links are set to improve Northeast connectivity



Passengers safe, alternative train arranged

After the derailment, railway authorities arranged an alternative train to transport affected passengers to their destinations. As reported by ANI, Northeast Frontier Railway confirmed that all passengers are safe and that no injuries have been reported so far.

Relief and rescue operations were initiated at the site.

What caused the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailment?

The train was being received at Digaru station to give precedence to another service when the incident took place. The locomotive and five coaches subsequently derailed after the loco pilot reportedly failed to control the train’s speed. However, the railway authorities have not yet officially announced the findings of a probe into the derailment.

Further details about the extent of the damage, possible disruption to other train services and the timeline for restoring normal operations were awaited.