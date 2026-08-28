Indian Railways has extended the services of the weekly special train running between Khurda Road in Odisha and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi following passenger demand. Operated by East Coast Railway, the train was earlier scheduled to run only till August and will now continue through November.

The extended service will be useful for passengers travelling between Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other destinations on the route. Here’s a look at the special train’s schedule, timings and route.

Special Train to continue till November: Schedule and timings

The weekly special train between Khurda Road and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi will continue to run during the extended period.

Train No. 01929, from Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi to Khurda Road, will run every Friday from September 4 to November 27, 2026.

In the return direction, Train No. 01930, from Khurda Road to Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, will run every Sunday from September 6 to November 29, 2026.

Special train covers several major stations

The weekly special train passes through several important stations across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

From Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, it covers Datia, Sonagir, Dabra, Gwalior, Malanpur, Gohad Road, Bhind and Etawah. After this, the train passes through Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Subedarganj, Mirzapur and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction. It then reaches Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri On Sone, Anugraha Road and Gaya Junction.

The train then continues through Koderma, Parasnath, NSC Bose Jn Gomoh, Adra, Bankura, Bishnupur, Midnapore and Hijli. In Odisha, the service stops at Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur K Road, Naraj Marathapur, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road, its final destination.

Extended service to benefit long-distance passengers

The extension will help passengers planning long-distance journeys between Jhansi and Odisha in the coming months. With the weekly service now continuing till November, passengers can keep using this train beyond its earlier end date.

This will give passengers more time to plan their trips around the train’s weekly schedule. It will also be useful for those travelling to or from stations covered on the route.