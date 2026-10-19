Central Railway has commissioned a 13.53-km third railway line between Khardi and Kasara in Maharashtra’s Thane district after receiving approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), reported PTI.

The new line is expected to increase capacity and ease congestion on the busy Mumbai-Kasara corridor once the entire project is completed.

The line was commissioned on Sunday following a 12-hour traffic block during which railway officials completed major track connections and remodelling work at Kasara Yard, Central Railway (CR) said in a statement on Monday.

“The CRS conducted an inspection of the line and commissioning followed. During the inspection, the CRS appreciated the excellent quality of construction, track and safety-related works. A successful speed trial was conducted at 117 kmph, and the new line was authorised for train operations at 100 kmph,” CR said, reported PTI.

The railway zone described the commissioning as a “major milestone” in the Kalyan-Kasara third-line project. The work involved laying a new electrified track through hilly terrain, strengthening and extending bridges, carrying out extensive earthwork, installing modern signalling and electrification systems, and upgrading the Khardi and Kasara railway yards.

“The newly commissioned line will significantly enhance railway capacity, reduce congestion, improve punctuality and facilitate smoother movement of passenger and freight trains on the important Mumbai-Kasara corridor after completion of the entire project,” CR said, reported PTI.

Central Railway expects 2.5 lakh additional passengers in Nagpur

Separately, Central Railway has made arrangements at Nagpur and Ajni stations to manage the expected influx of devotees for Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din celebrations, which began on Monday and will continue until October 22.

The occasion marks the conversion of social reformer and jurist Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to Buddhism along with lakhs of followers at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on October 14, 1956.

According to Central Railway, an estimated 2.5 lakh additional passengers are expected at Nagpur and Ajni stations during the four-day event. To accommodate the demand, 26 special train services will be operated. Fourteen trains will also receive temporary halts at Ajni station from October 19 to 22.

“In addition, 14 trains have been given temporary halt at Ajni station from October 19 to 22. Special arrangements have been made for crowd management, ticketing, passenger assistance, medical services, cleanliness and security to ensure a safe and convenient travel experience,” it said.

Holding areas, additional ticketing and passenger assistance

To prevent overcrowding and regulate passenger movement, holding areas are being established on the eastern side of Nagpur station in the Santra Market area and in the parking area at Ajni station.

“Both holding areas will be equipped with lighting, fans, mobile toilets and seating facilities for the convenience of passengers. Car parking facilities at Nagpur and Ajni stations will remain completely closed during this period,” it said.

Central Railway will provide five additional Mobile Unreserved Ticketing System (MUTS) facilities at Nagpur station, along with MUTS facilities at the holding areas in Nagpur and Ajni. Additional ticket-checking staff will also be deployed to help passengers and regulate movement.

“Additional ticket-checking staff will be deployed to assist passengers and regulate movement. In addition, a dedicated Passenger Assistance Centre has been established at the Deekshabhoomi premises for the convenience of devotees. The centre will provide information regarding special trains and facilitate the issuance of tickets to passengers,” it said, reported PTI.

The railway zone will ensure adequate supplies of safe drinking water at both stations, with additional arrangements for chilled water. More than 100 banners and 25 large hoardings have also been installed at strategic locations across Nagpur to inform passengers about special train timings, halts, operational changes and movement restrictions, officials said.