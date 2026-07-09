The Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur high-speed rail corridor being pushed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) can carry 2.28 lakh riders a day. It could even be plugged into the national high-speed rail network being built by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) eventually, a DMRC spokesperson has said. DMRC has pegged the cost of the project at roughly Rs 120.5 crore per km, with the total completion cost estimated at Rs 60,000 crore.

The claim comes at a time when a state-appointed expert committee is in the final stages of reviewing the project, with its report expected within a week. The corridor, championed by metro man E Sreedharan, is the state government’s chosen replacement for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, which the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government formally denotified this May, as per a report by The Indian Express.

What is the proposed Kerala high-speed rail project?

The state government constituted an expert committee last month to examine the technical and financial feasibility of the DMRC’s interim report, along with its environmental impact and socio-economic implications, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The committee, comprising the state’s Transport Secretary along with a railways expert and specialists in finance and environment, was asked to submit its findings within three weeks of the June 6 order.

The proposed Kerala High-Speed Rail line runs 473.2 km from Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram to Mundayad in Kannur, with 23 stations along the way. Unlike SilverLine, the corridor is designed to be almost entirely elevated, with only a 6.5-km underground tunnel stretch in Thiruvananthapuram city. The line is planned to connect all of Kerala’s airports, with Kannur airport linked via a separate 10-km road connection.

Trains on the corridor are expected to run at a maximum design speed of 200 kmph, with an operational speed of 180 kmph and an average commercial speed of 140 kmph, cutting the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur journey to about 3.5 hours, as per The Indian Express report.

How much will the Kerala high-speed rail project cost and who will fund it?

DMRC has pegged the base cost of the project at around Rs 57,000 crore, or roughly Rs 120.5 crore per km, with the total completion cost estimated at Rs 60,000 crore. Of this, Rs 36,000 crore is proposed to be raised through equity from the Centre and the state in a 51:49 ratio, while the remaining Rs 24,000 crore is to be raised through crowdfunding, according to the IE report.

The interim report has also proposed a standard-gauge line rather than broad gauge, arguing that a lower axle load would bring down both construction and operating costs while aligning the project with the gauge used in most high-speed systems globally, The Indian Express reported.

How will the Kerala high-speed rail project run on renewable energy?

DMRC has proposed meeting the corridor’s entire energy needs through a captive solar network, which would also sell surplus power to the Kerala State Electricity Board, a model the interim report describes as making it the world’s first green rail corridor, according to The Indian Express. This energy model is expected to keep operations and maintenance costs down to about two-thirds of those on a conventional railway line, which DMRC has said would allow for lower ticket fares.

DMRC has also told the state it is prepared to handle the project’s design, construction and commissioning on a turnkey basis, and has pointed to its experience delivering the Kochi Metro as grounds for completing the corridor within five years without major delays or cost overruns.

With the expert committee’s report due within days, its recommendations are likely to determine how quickly the state moves from DMRC’s interim proposal to a formal project report, and how the Centre responds to a funding model that leans heavily on crowdfunding alongside conventional equity contributions.