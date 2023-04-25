Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express – PM Modi to flag off new age train today; Know its stoppages on inaugural run and other details

India’s 16th Vande Bharat Express train will commence its maiden run today. The train will operate between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kasaragod railway station. The new age train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at around 10:30 am from Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.

I am eager to be among the people of Thiruvananthapuram on the 25th. Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express would be flagged off, which will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. 11 districts of Kerala will be covered. It will greatly benefit tourism and commerce. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2023

This is the first semi-high speed train for Kerala and third for the Southern Railway (SR) zone. Several dignitaries including Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and others will grace the occasion.

Coming Soon!

Our own Vande Bharat… in God’s own country. pic.twitter.com/tIm4xO9am0 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 23, 2023

Also Read: Good news for travellers! Indian Railways commences ticket booking for Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express – Know booking process, fare

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express inaugural run:-

On its inaugural run, this blue and white colour train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central railway at around 10:30 am. During its journey today, the train will stop at 14 stations – Kollam, Kayamkulam, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Chalakudi, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Tirur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, and Payyanur.

Inaugural run timings of Kerala first Vande Bharat Express:-

During its inaugural run, the new Vande Bharat Express will halt for a duration of two minutes at these 14 railway stations. On this day, the train would reach the destination in 10 hours and 45 minutes.

Arrival at Kollam – 11:29 hrs

Arrival at Kayamkulam – 12:07 hrs

Arrival at Chengannur – 12:29 hrs

Arrival at Thiruvalla – 12:40 hrs

Arrival at Kottayam – 13:35 hrs

Arrival at Ernakulam Town – 14:42 hrs

Also Read: Indian Railways to soon begin production of 120 advanced Vande Bharat Express at THIS factory – Details here

Arrival at Chalakudi – 15:25 hrs

Arrival at Thrissur – 15:52 hrs

Arrival at Shoranur Junction – 16:39 hrs

Arrival at Tirur – 17:36 hrs

Arrival at Kozhikode – 18:33 hrs

Arrival at Thalassery – 19:44 hrs

Arrival at Kannur – 20:01 hrs

Arrival at Payyanur – 20:23 hrs

The national transporter has provided an opportunity for children, rail enthusiasts and the general public to get a glimpse of the prestigious train service.