In a much anticipated event for Keralites and southern travellers who were tired of Indian Railways’s old menu, IRCTRC has recently updated the menu for the Vande Bharat train running between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod.

The mentioned train service offers three types of menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner on different days. As per the formal notice issued by rail authorities, the update has been made to include more local flavours in the train’s menu.

Vegetarian Menu

Breakfast options in the Vande Bharat train running between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod will feature a wide palette of south Indian cuisines.

Breakfast items to be served on the train will now include the following options



Option 1: Idli, vada, sambar and unniyappam

Option 2: Idiyappam, Bengal gram curry, vada and tea cake

Option 3: Mixed vegetable upma, vada, sambar, chutney and vattayappam

Lunch and dinner vegetarian menu will also feature multiple items ranging from, Ghee rice, wheat porotta, dal curry to thoran and fruit truffle. Passengers can also opt to be served portions of any of the following local dishes as part of their meals matter rice, 2 chapathis, theeyal, vegetables in roasted coconut gravy, adaprathaman payasam Vegetable biryani, Malabar porotta, green peas in coconut milk gravy, potato masala, semiya payasam

Non Vegetarian Menu

Non-vegetarian breakfast options in the Vande Bharat train running between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod will feature a wide palette of Indian and international delicacies.

Non-veg breakfast items to be served on the train will now include the following options.



Option 1: Scrambled egg, two vegetable cutlets, unniyappam and bread roll

Option 2: Idiyappam, egg roast, vada and tea cake

Option 3: Scrambled egg, masala bun, two vegetable cutlets and vattayappam

Lunch and dinner options for non-vegetarians traveling on the train will include ghee rice and chicken in roasted coconut gravy, Matta rice with Malabar chicken curry, Chicken biryani

The Casino Air Caterers and Flight Services (CAFS) authorities, who serve food on Vande Bharat trains recently informed Onmanorama that fish curry would only be served with matta rice in the executive classes.

CAFS corporate chef C Gunasekhar, who curated the menu, told the news outlet Onmanorama that the meal trial on board for the last two weeks has been receiving favourable responses from the passengers.