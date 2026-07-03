Indian Railways has approved a Rs 274 crore project to replace relay-based interlocking systems with Electronic Interlocking at 20 locations in the Malda Division of Eastern Railway, according to the Ministry of Railways.

What is the Rs 274 crore Indian Railways project about?

As per the notification, the existing Relay Room/Panel Interlocking systems will be replaced with Electronic Interlocking (EI) at 18 railway stations and two Intermediate Block Signalling (IBS) locations. These sites fall on the High Utilisation Network (HUN) routes of Eastern Railway, which the ministry describes as among the zone’s busiest corridors.

Electronic Interlocking is a computer-based signalling technology that automates route setting and other signalling functions, in contrast to the older relay-based systems that rely on electromechanical components. Railway officials say the technology is designed to be fail-safe and to cut down on both equipment failures and human error in train movement operations.

How will the signalling upgrade benefit passengers and train operations?

According to the statement, the modernisation is intended to improve the reliability, efficiency and maintainability of signalling systems on the Malda Division network, which handles a mix of passenger and freight traffic. Officials said the new system is expected to offer greater operational flexibility, reduce service disruptions and allow for faster restoration of services in the event of a fault.

The upgrade is also being positioned as a step toward improving punctuality on the affected routes, as Electronic Interlocking systems generally allow for quicker processing of route and signal changes compared with relay-based setups.

How is Electronic Interlocking linked to Kavach?

Furthermore, the notification also mentioned that the new interlocking systems will also make the affected stations better equipped to integrate with newer signalling technologies going forward, including Kavach, the indigenous train collision avoidance system that Indian Railways has been rolling out in phases across the network.

Why is Indian Railways replacing relay-based signalling systems?

The Malda Division project has been approved as part of Indian Railways’ broader effort to replace ageing relay-based signalling infrastructure with electronic systems across the national network. The ministry has been carrying out similar interlocking upgrades in other divisions and zones in recent years as part of its ongoing safety and modernisation programme.