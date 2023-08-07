Kashmir to Kanyakumari railway link: Three stations to be revamped under Amrit Bharat Scheme – Launch date, cost and more inside details

The Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Personnel, Public Grievances, Jitendra Singh, announced on Sunday that Kashmir will soon be connected to the rest of the country through a railway network by early 2024.

Singh emphasized the importance of Udhampur in this railway connectivity project for Kashmir. He mentioned that PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations, with Udhampur railway station being one of them.

Jammu and Kashmir: Three stations to be redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Scheme

The total estimated cost for the redevelopment of three stations in Jammu and Kashmir is Rs 295 crore, with Jammu station receiving the maximum allocation of Rs 259 crore, followed by Rs 20 crore for Udhampur and Rs 15.94 crore for the Budgam station.

The Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation stone for the ambitious railway station redevelopment plan, which aims to modernize and transform railway stations nationwide, providing improved facilities and amenities for passengers. Udhampur Railway Station was selected as part of this prestigious initiative and will undergo comprehensive refurbishment to cater to the growing needs of commuters and offer a world-class travel experience.

The 508 railway stations under the redevelopment project are spread across 27 states and union territories, with significant numbers in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Punjab, Gujarat, Telangana, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Karnataka.

The event on Sunday was attended by several dignitaries, including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and a special program was telecasted to mark the Foundation Stone laying ceremony at the Udhampur Railway Station.

(With ANI Inputs)