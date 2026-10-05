Central Railway will operate a special traffic and power block at Kasara from October 7 to 9 for work related to the Asangaon-Kasara third line project and expansion of the up yard at Kasara.

The block will affect suburban and long-distance train services, with several services being short-terminated, short-originated, cancelled or rescheduled. The railway has advised passengers to check the revised timings and plan their journeys accordingly.

The broader special block at Kasara will continue until October 18, with the latest notification detailing the impact on services between October 7 and 9.

Kasara block timings, suburban services affected

On October 7 and 8, the traffic and power block will be in place from 3:35 pm to 8:35 pm. On October 9, the block will operate from 12:30 am to 5:30 am.

The affected section covers the up and down main lines between Kasara-Khardi and Umbermali-Kasara, along with platforms 1, 3 and 4 and the up yard at Kasara.

Suburban services between Asangaon and Kasara will not operate during the block period.

On October 7 and 8, the following CSMT-Kasara suburban services will be short-terminated at Asangaon:

Services departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 1:10 pm, 2:17 pm, 2:48 pm and 6:50 pm.

In the opposite direction, services scheduled to leave Kasara at 3:35 pm, 4:16 pm, 5:02 pm and 6:17 pm will instead originate from Asangaon at 4:12 pm, 4:54 pm, 5:39 pm and 6:54 pm, respectively.

On October 7 and 8, the last suburban train to Kasara before the block will leave CSMT at 12:30 pm, while the last Kasara-CSMT service before the block will depart Kasara at 2:42 pm.

After the block, the first CSMT-Kasara suburban service will leave CSMT at 6:28 pm, while the first Kasara-CSMT service will depart Kasara at 8:35 pm.

मध्य रेल्वेद्वारे आसनगाव – कसारा तिसरी मार्गिका आणि कसारा यार्ड विस्तारीकरणाच्या कामासाठी कसारा येथे दिनांक ०७ ते ०९ ऑक्टोबर २०२६ या कालावधीत विशेष ट्रॅफिक व पॉवर ब्लॉक घेण्यात येत आहे. या कालावधीत काही मेल/एक्सप्रेस, उपनगरीय गाड्यांचे रद्दीकरण, नियमन आणि शॉर्ट टर्मिनेशन/ओरिजीनेशन करण्याचा निर्णय घेण्यात आला आहे. प्रवाशांना विनंती आहे की त्यांनी बदललेले वेळापत्रक तपासूनच आपल्या प्रवासाचे नियोजन करावे. #CentralRailway #IndianRailways #Megablock #Kasara — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 4, 2026

Long-distance trains rescheduled; night services cancelled

Several Mail and Express trains will also see changes to their departure schedules.

12167 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Banaras Express, scheduled to depart on October 8, will now leave LTT on October 9 at 4 am.

12141 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Patliputra Express, scheduled for October 8, will now depart on October 9 at 4:15 am.

11057 CSMT-Amritsar Express, scheduled to start on October 8, will now depart CSMT on October 9 at 4 am.

22177 CSMT-Banaras Mahanagari Express, scheduled for October 9, will depart CSMT at 4:15 am on the same day.

22538 LTT-Gorakhpur Kushinagar Express, scheduled for October 9, will depart from CSMT at 4:30 am on the same day.

Additional suburban services will be cancelled during the block spanning the night of October 8 and 9.

The cancelled services include the CSMT-Kasara services departing CSMT at 10:47 pm on October 8 and 12:08 am on October 9, the Titwala-Thane service departing Titwala at 11:14 pm on October 8, and the Kasara-CSMT service scheduled to depart Kasara at 3:51 am on October 9.

For the night block, the last CSMT-Kasara suburban service before the block will depart CSMT at 9:32 pm, while the last Kasara-CSMT service will leave Kasara at 10 pm.

After the block, the first CSMT-Kasara service will depart at 4:19 am, while the first Kasara-CSMT service will leave Kasara at 4:59 am.

Central Railway said the work is part of the Asangaon-Kasara third-line project and Kasara yard expansion, aimed at improving rail infrastructure on the busy route.