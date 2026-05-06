Commuters in Karnataka can now enjoy improved connectivity and a more comfortable journey, as the Wodeyar Superfast Express between KSR Bengaluru and Mysuru featuring additional stoppage at Ramanagaram Railway Station has finally flagged off. The train was launched by Shri V. Somanna, Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, marking an important step towards improving regional rail connectivity

This new train is expected to greatly benefit daily commuters and travellers from the region, offering them easier access to fast and reliable rail transport between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

One-minute stop: Experimental halt at Ramanagaram Railway Station

To improve connectivity and make travel more convenient for people in and around the region, South Western Railway has introduced a one-minute stop for the Mysuru–KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru Wodeyar Daily Express at Ramanagaram. This small but important step is aimed at helping daily commuters and strengthening regional connectivity.

With this new halt, passengers from Ramanagaram now get better access to fast and comfortable train travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru, making everyday journeys smoother and more convenient.

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Bengaluru – Mysuru Wodeyar Superfast Express – Train Details and timing

The train between KSR Bengaluru and Mysuru (Train No. 12614) will arrive at Ramanagaram at 16:01 hrs and depart at 16:02 hrs. In the return direction, the train between Mysuru and KSR Bengaluru (Train No. 12613) will arrive at Ramanagaram at 12:41 hrs and depart at 12:42 hrs. These services form an important daily connection between Bengaluru and Mysuru, catering to regular passengers and daily commuters.

Smoother daily commute for students, workers, and local residents

This service, with an additional halt at Ramanagaram Railway Station, makes daily travel more convenient for students, office-goers, and local residents by offering quicker access to the Bengaluru–Mysuru corridor. It reduces the need to travel longer distances to reach major stations, saving time and improving last-mile connectivity. This ensures a more reliable and comfortable commute for regular passengers.

How does this service improve regional connectivity with major cities?

The introduction of the Wodeyar Superfast Express with an additional halt at Ramanagaram strengthens the integration of regional areas with major urban centres like Bengaluru and Mysuru, as well as key transport hubs along the corridor. By improving accessibility for smaller towns, the service ensures that passengers from semi-urban and surrounding regions are better connected to two of Karnataka’s most important economic and cultural cities.

How the new halt at Ramanagaram enhances local development ?

The additional halt at Ramanagaram boosts local socio-economic growth by improving access to major cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru. It supports easier movement of people for work, education, and business, encouraging more opportunities in nearby regions. This improved connectivity also helps in the gradual development of surrounding areas by increasing mobility and regional integration.