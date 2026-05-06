India’s railway network is set for a major upgrade with the approval of three multi-tracking projects that aim to improve connectivity, reduce congestion, and make train travel smoother across the country. With a massive investment of over ₹23,000 crore, these projects will add new railway lines across key busy routes and are expected to transform both passenger and freight movement in the coming years.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, approved the construction of the third and fourth railway lines on key routes.

These new railway lines aim to reduce traffic on crowded tracks and ensure smoother and more efficient train operations across these busy corridors. Check out all the details about these new railway lines’ routes below:

India’s rail network to expand: Three major railway projects approved

The CCEA has approved three major railway projects. The approved projects focus on expanding critical railway corridors by adding third and fourth lines, which will significantly increase traffic capacity. The three projects include:

Nagda – Mathura 3rd and 4th Line

Guntakal – Wadi 3rd and 4th Line

Burhwal – Sitapur 3rd and 4th Line

These routes are strategically important for both passenger and freight movement. These extra tracks will aim to reduce delays and allow smoother movement of trains across regions.

₹23,437 Crore investment with completion target set for 2030–31

The total estimated cost for these three railway projects is about ₹23,437 crore. This investment will be used to build extra railway lines, upgrade signalling systems, and make other important improvements to increase capacity and make train services more efficient. The projects are expected to be completed by the financial year 2030–31.

Expansion Across six states: Rail projects to boost network by 901 km

The three approved railway projects will cover 19 districts spread across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Together, these projects will add nearly 901 kilometres to the existing network of Indian Railways. This expansion is expected to ease congestion on busy routes, improve connectivity between key regions, and support both passenger and freight movement.

More comfortable and smoother journey: How will these new railway lines improve train travel?

With the addition of these new railway lines, train movement is expected to become smoother, faster, and better organised. At present, many busy routes experience heavy traffic, which often causes delays and overcrowding. These new lines will help manage train movement more efficiently by easing pressure on existing tracks. As a result, passengers can expect more reliable services, more comfortable journeys, and better time management with fewer delays and improved scheduling.

New Railway lines to reduce crowding and delays

The new parallel tracks will help trains run on time more easily because they will reduce dependence on single-line routes and avoid traffic jams during busy hours. This will especially help long-distance and heavily used passenger trains. Better signalling and improved track systems will also make train travel safer and reduce delays caused by overcrowding on the routes.

New Railway lines to boost freight movement and the economy

These railway routes are very important for transporting goods such as coal, food grains, cement, petroleum products, iron and steel, and fertilisers. With better infrastructure, the railways will be able to carry more goods, about 60 million tonnes of goods every year. This will support industries, improve supply chains, and help in the overall development of the regions.

These new railway lines will also reduce the dependency on road transport, which is often slower and more expensive for long-distance cargo movement. This shift is expected to lower transportation costs for businesses and improve overall logistics efficiency across sectors.

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Improved rail connectivity to major tourist and pilgrimage destinations

The proposed increase in railway capacity will enhance connectivity to several important tourist and pilgrimage destinations across the country. These include Mahakaleshwar, Ranthambore National Park, Kuno National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Mathura, Vrindavan, Mantralayam, Sri Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy Vari Temple, Shyamnath Temple, and Naimisharanya, among others.

Better rail connectivity to these locations will make travel easier and more convenient for visitors and pilgrims. It is also expected to boost tourism activity, support local businesses, and contribute to the economic development of these regions.

How do these railway projects help the environment and reduce costs?

These new railway lines will help the country move closer to its climate goals by reducing pollution and making transportation cleaner. They will also lower the overall cost of transporting goods across the country.

By shifting more goods from roads to railways, India can reduce oil imports by around 37 crore litres, which helps save fuel and reduces dependence on petroleum products. At the same time, it will cut carbon dioxide emissions by about 185 crore kg.