If you live in Karnataka and are planning to travel between Hubballi and Chikkamagaluru during the upcoming festive season, there is some good news for you. South Western Railway (SWR) announced special express train services between the two destinations to meet the expected rise in passenger demand.

These services will also strengthen rail connectivity between North Karnataka and the Malnad region, making travel between Hubballi and Chikkamagaluru more convenient.

Hubballi-Chikkamagaluru special trains: Full schedule

The special train between SSS Hubballi and Chikkamagaluru (Train 07341) will operate on Saturdays and Sundays from September 5 to September 27, completing eight trips. The service will resume from October 3 to October 31, with nine trips scheduled during this period.

The return service, Train 07342 Chikkamagaluru-SSS Hubballi Special Express, will operate on the same days and during the same periods.

Special Trains timing and route

Train 07341 will depart from SSS Hubballi at 5:00 am and reach Chikkamagaluru at 11:15 am. On the return journey, Train 07342 will leave Chikkamagaluru at 5:30 pm and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 11:20 pm.

The trains will halt at Kundgol, Saunshi, Yalvigi, Haveri, Byadgi, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere, Chikjajur, Ramagiri, Ajjampur, Birur, Kadur, Bisalehalli, Sakharayapatna and Kanivehalli, apart from the originating and terminating stations.

More travel options, less passenger rush

With more services added on the Hubballi-Chikkamagaluru route, passengers will have greater flexibility in choosing their travel dates during the festive period. The additional trains can also take some pressure off existing services, helping reduce overcrowding and making journeys more comfortable.