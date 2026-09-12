Passengers travelling between Karnataka and Kerala will have more opportunities to use select special train services over the coming months. Southern Railway has announced an extension in the periodicity of eight special train services with the extended runs covering dates from late September to December 2026.

As per the official update shared by the Southern Railway, the extension has been notified by South Western Railway. The trains will continue to operate with their existing timings and stoppages.

The announcement covers special trains running between Hubballi and Kollam, as well as multiple services between SMVT Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram North.

Which special trains have been extended?

Here are all eight services and the extension details:

Train No. Route Day of service Extension period Trips 07313 Hubballi–Kollam Special Sunday Oct 4–Nov 29, 2026 9 07314 Kollam–Hubballi Special Monday Oct 5–Nov 30, 2026 9 06523 SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North Special Monday Oct 5–Nov 30, 2026 9 06524 Thiruvananthapuram North–SMVT Bengaluru Special Tuesday Oct 6–Dec 1, 2026 9 06547 SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North Special Wednesday Sept 30–Nov 25, 2026 9 06548 Thiruvananthapuram North–SMVT Bengaluru Special Thursday Oct 1–Nov 26, 2026 9 06555 SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North Special Friday Oct 2–Nov 27, 2026 9 06556 SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North Special Sunday Oct 4–Nov 29, 2026 9

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Hubballi-Kollam services extended

The Hubballi-Kollam Special (07313) will run every Sunday during its extended period from October 4 to November 29, covering nine trips. In the return direction, the Kollam-Hubballi Special (07314) will operate every Monday from October 5 to November 30, also making nine trips.

More Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram North Services

Six of the eight services mentioned in the announcement interlink SMVT Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram North.

Train No. 06523 from SMVT Bengaluru will run on Mondays from October 5 to November 30. Train No. 06547 will run on Wednesdays from September 30 to November 25, whereas Train No. 06555 will run on Fridays from October 2 to November 27.

In the return trip, Train No. 06524 from Thiruvananthapuram North will run on Tuesdays from October 6 to December 1. Train No. 06548 will run on Thursdays from October 1 to November 26.

As per Southern Railways, Train No. 06556, SMVT Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram North Special, operates on Sundays from October 4 to November 29.

Existing timings and stoppages to continue

Passengers should note that the latest announcement concerns the extension of the operating period for these special trains. South Western Railway has also notified the services with their existing timings and stoppages. Each of the eight listed services has nine trips during its respective extension period.

Advance reservation open

Southern Railway has also stated that reservations for the above special trains are open from the Southern Railway end. In its post, Southern Railway advised passengers to plan ahead and book their journey in advance.