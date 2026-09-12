Passengers travelling between Karnataka and Kerala will have more opportunities to use select special train services over the coming months. Southern Railway has announced an extension in the periodicity of eight special train services with the extended runs covering dates from late September to December 2026.

As per the official update shared by the Southern Railway, the extension has been notified by South Western Railway. The trains will continue to operate with their existing timings and stoppages.

The announcement covers special trains running between Hubballi and Kollam, as well as multiple services between SMVT Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram North.

Which special trains have been extended?

Here are all eight services and the extension details:

Train No.RouteDay of serviceExtension periodTrips
07313Hubballi–Kollam SpecialSundayOct 4–Nov 29, 20269
07314Kollam–Hubballi SpecialMondayOct 5–Nov 30, 20269
06523SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North SpecialMondayOct 5–Nov 30, 20269
06524Thiruvananthapuram North–SMVT Bengaluru SpecialTuesdayOct 6–Dec 1, 20269
06547SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North SpecialWednesdaySept 30–Nov 25, 20269
06548Thiruvananthapuram North–SMVT Bengaluru SpecialThursdayOct 1–Nov 26, 20269
06555SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North SpecialFridayOct 2–Nov 27, 20269
06556SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North SpecialSundayOct 4–Nov 29, 20269
ALSO READ

Hubballi-Kollam services extended

The Hubballi-Kollam Special (07313) will run every Sunday during its extended period from October 4 to November 29, covering nine trips. In the return direction, the Kollam-Hubballi Special (07314) will operate every Monday from October 5 to November 30, also making nine trips.

More Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram North Services

Six of the eight services mentioned in the announcement interlink SMVT Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram North.

Train No. 06523 from SMVT Bengaluru will run on Mondays from October 5 to November 30. Train No. 06547 will run on Wednesdays from September 30 to November 25, whereas Train No. 06555 will run on Fridays from October 2 to November 27.

ALSO READ

In the return trip, Train No. 06524 from Thiruvananthapuram North will run on Tuesdays from October 6 to December 1. Train No. 06548 will run on Thursdays from October 1 to November 26.

As per Southern Railways, Train No. 06556, SMVT Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram North Special, operates on Sundays from October 4 to November 29.

Existing timings and stoppages to continue

Passengers should note that the latest announcement concerns the extension of the operating period for these special trains. South Western Railway has also notified the services with their existing timings and stoppages. Each of the eight listed services has nine trips during its respective extension period.

Advance reservation open

Southern Railway has also stated that reservations for the above special trains are open from the Southern Railway end. In its post, Southern Railway advised passengers to plan ahead and book their journey in advance.