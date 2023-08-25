Karnataka HC accepts Indian Railways’ commitment to address concerns in Hubli-Ankola project, dismisses PILs

The Karnataka High Court has disposed of a cluster of petitions challenging the Hubli-Ankola railway line project, following the Indian Railways’ assertion that they are developing a new proposal and will initiate work only once all requisite permissions are secured. The public interest litigations (PILs) filed by Giridhar Kulkarni and others contested the project on the grounds that it would disrupt the tiger habitat in the area.

The Deputy Chief Engineer of Construction-1 at South Western Railways, Hubballi, submitted an affidavit to the court, detailing that in accordance with the directives of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), a mitigation plan will be formulated in consultation with the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun. Subsequently, a fresh proposal will be submitted. The affidavit affirmed that project work will only commence once all mandatory clearances and approvals, as stipulated by law, are obtained.

Tiger Census Report from National Tiger Conservation Authority

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal, recorded the Indian Railways’ submitted affidavit and dismissed the PILs upon the petitioners’ agreement to temporarily close the ongoing petitions. Additionally, the petitioners presented a site inspection report from the Standing Committee for NBWL, along with minutes from the 73rd NBWL meeting. These documents highlighted various inconsistencies, ambiguities, and gaps in the current project. Consequently, they recommended the Railways to submit a new proposal.

Furthermore, a section of the Tiger Census Report from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) was introduced as evidence, explicitly indicating that the railway line would fragment the tiger habitat in the region. This presentation emphasised the necessity of implementing appropriate mitigation measures.

(With inputs from PTI)