PM Modi Karnataka railway stations: Rail passengers travelling through four railway stations in Karnataka will have access to upgraded waiting areas, Wi-Fi connectivity, executive lounges and enhanced facilities for passengers with disabilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the redeveloped Chamarajanagar, Sakleshpur, Chikkamagaluru and Subrahmanya Road railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on Friday, November 13.

The four projects involve a combined investment of Rs 87.20 crore, calculated from individual project costs as shared by South Western Railway.

As per the official X posts by DRM Mysuru, the redevelopment focuses on enhancing passenger comfort, station infrastructure and accessibility. The Prime Minister’s Office, in a November 11 announcement issued through PIB, stated that the upgraded stations would also support local commerce and tourism.

Four redeveloped railway stations: Check project costs

South Western Railway has shared before-and-after photographs of all four stations, along with their development costs.

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Railway station Project cost Chamarajanagar Rs 22.31 crore Chikkamagaluru Rs 22.06 crore Sakleshpur Rs 19.10 crore Subrahmanya Road Rs 23.73 crore Total Rs 87.20 crore

Among the four stations, Subrahmanya Road has been allotted the highest investment at Rs 23.73 crore, followed by Chamarajanagar at Rs 22.31 crore. Chikkamagaluru’s redevelopment cost Rs 22.06 crore, whereas Sakleshpur was upgraded at Rs 19.10 crore.

What facilities will passengers get at these stations?

As per the official South Western Railway posts, the redevelopment includes several passenger-focused upgrades across the four stations.

Divyangjan-friendly facilities: The stations have been upgraded with accessibility features aimed at making travel more convenient for passengers with disabilities.

Spacious waiting areas and executive lounges: Passengers will have access to enhanced spaces for waiting before their trains arrive.

Energy-efficient lighting: Modern lighting systems form part of the infrastructure improvements.

W-Fi connectivity: The redevelopment includes internet connectivity facilities for passengers using the stations.

The changes intend to make station facilities more convenient for passengers, including those travelling with families, people requiring accessible infrastructure, and senior citizens.

How will the station redevelopment benefit local areas?

The four stations have been upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which focuses on enhancing railway infrastructure and passenger facilities. As per the PIB release, the redeveloped stations aim to function as centres supporting local economic activity and tourism.

The upgradation could make railway travel more convenient for visitors using these stations to reach tourist destinations and nearby towns. The redevelopment also forms part of the government’s broader effort to boost railway infrastructure in Karnataka.

Other railway projects announced during PM Modi’s visit

Alongside the four station launches, PM Modi dedicated the 45-km Bagalkot-Wandal railway doubling section, part of the 284-km Gadag-Hotgi doubling project. The purpose of the additional railway line is to improve passenger and freight movement, facilitate coal transportation to the NTPC plant at Kudgi and support local trade.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the 55-km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section electrification project. The project crosses through the challenging terrain in the Western Ghats. Its completion means the entire Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route is now fully electrified.

The station upgrades and related railway projects intend to enhance passenger convenience, strengthening regional links and supporting economic activity across Karnataka.