With the festive season just around the corner, rail travel is set to get busier across several routes. To accommodate the expected increase in demand, South Coast Railway has announced a special train between Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Vijayapura in North Karnataka during October.

The special service will run every Sunday for a limited period in both directions, giving passengers an option for weekend and festive-season journeys while covering several towns and cities along the route.

Here are the dates, timings, and stations covered by the special train.

Tirupati–Vijayapura special train: Dates and timings

Train No. From-To Departure Time Arrival Time Operating Days & Period 07419 Tirupati–Vijayapura Special Express 08:15 AM (Sun) 10:25 PM (Same Day) Every Sunday

(Oct 4 – Oct 25) 07420 Vijayapura–Tirupati Special Express 11:35 PM (Sun) 02:15 PM (Next Day) Every Sunday

(Oct 4 – Oct 25)

Train No. 07419 Tirupati–Vijayapura Special Express will run for four trips, every Sunday from October 4 to October 25. The train will depart from Tirupati at 8:15 am and reach Vijayapura at 10:25 pm on the same day.

For the return journey, Train No. 07420 Vijayapura–Tirupati Special will also run every Sunday during the same period. It will leave Vijayapura at 11:35 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 2:15 pm the next day.

This means the Vijayapura–Tirupati service will reach its destination on Monday afternoon after starting its journey late on Sunday night.

Special train route and stops

The special train will run via Renigunta, Guntakal and Gadag, covering several important stations in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Starting from Tirupati, the train will stop at Renigunta, Koduru, Razampeta, Cuddapah, Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Gooty and Guntakal.

After entering Karnataka, the service will cover Ballari, Toranagallu, Hospet, Koppal and Gadag. Further stops on the route include Hole Alur, Badami, Bagalkot, Almatti and Basavana Bagevadi Road, before the train reaches Vijayapura.

The route brings together several towns in the two states, including destinations known for pilgrimage, tourism and local travel.

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AC, sleeper and general class coaches

The Tirupati–Vijayapura special train will have a total of 11 ICF coaches. The rake will include one 2nd AC coach, two 3rd AC coaches, four Sleeper coaches and two General Second Class coaches.

In addition, there will be two Second Class-cum-Luggage coaches.

Easier travel, more choices during the festive season

The special train will give passengers travelling between Tirupati and Vijayapura another service to plan their festive journeys around.

Running every Sunday in October, it will also serve several towns along the route, giving passengers at intermediate stations the option to use the special service for their journey.