Karaikal-Peralam new railway line: Passengers and businesses in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to gain from enhanced rail connectivity following the completion of the 23-km Karaikal-Peralam railway line. The project is expected to facilitate passenger and freight movement, boost regional transport links and support industrial activity.

The Ministry of Railways, in an official update shared on October 11, underlined the project’s potential to strengthen connectivity and support economic development. Southern Railway also highlighted the infrastructure through a video post, outlining its expected benefits.

How will passengers benefit?

The new railway line interlinks Karaikal in the Union Territory of Puducherry with Peralam in Tamil Nadu, providing an additional rail link between the two locations.

In its official post on X, the Ministry of Railways mentioned, “Karaikal-Peralam New Line boost regional connectivity, supports smoother passenger and freight movement, and opens new avenues for industrial and economic growth.”

The infrastructure is likely to improve regional rail connectivity and facilitate passenger movement.

PM Modi dedicates new railway line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 23-km Karaikal-Peralam railway line to the nation on October 11, 2026. The dedication records a development in railway infrastructure connecting Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Manufacturing hubs to benefit

As per the Ministry of Railways, the new line is projected to benefit manufacturing hubs in the Kovipathu-Varichikudy belt. The improved rail connectivity could support industries by facilitating the transportation of goods, including raw materials and finished products.

Southern Railway’s official video post on X also highlights the project’s potential to support industrial and economic activity.

How will freight connectivity improve?

The new railway line is also likely to boost goods transportation in the region. The Ministry of Railways has identified smoother freight movement as a crucial project benefit. The additional infrastructure could improve logistics connectivity for businesses operating along the corridor.

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Better connectivity to Thirunallar’s Saneeswarar Temple

The Karaikal-Peralam railway line is also projected to enhance connectivity to Thirunallar, home to the well-known Saneeswarar Temple, which draws devotees across the country.

As per an earlier Southern Railway official press release, the new line would reduce the rail travel distance between Karaikal and Peralam by 42 km in comparison with the longer existing route.

Southern Railway also mentioned that the project would shorten journeys between Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal by avoiding the circuitous route through Tiruvarur, Nagore and Nagapattinam.

The release also highlighted that northern-end port connectivity would enhance operational efficiency and reduce freight train running time.