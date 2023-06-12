Kapurthala-based Rail Coach Factory registers growth in production of LHB AC coaches, MEMU coaches

Kapurthala-based Rail Coach Factory (RCF) has registered a huge growth in the production of LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) AC coaches in FY 2022-23. It also recorded growth in the manufacturing of MEMU coaches in the previous fiscal. The move comes following the long demands from various zonal railways.

In the financial year 2022-23, the RCF has manufactured 1,114 LHB coaches and 213 MEMU coaches while in FY 2021-22, it has managed to produce 841 LHB AC coaches and 22 MEMU coaches. In the fiscal year 2021-22, the Rail Coach Factory manufactured 471 LHB AC coaches and three MEMU coaches. The production of LHB AC coaches takes more time to build than any other coaches.

However, the production of LHB non-AC coaches suffered a major setback. In FY 2022-23, it has produced 1,651 coaches while in FY 2021-22 and FY 2020-21, the RCF manufactured 1,862 and 1,500 coaches respectively.

According to the national transporter, the rate of production has, however, decreased in FY 2022-23. From a total of 1,500 coaches in 2021-22, it increased to 1,862 but decreased to 1,651 in 2022-23.

Reasons behind decrease in rate of production:-

The possible reason for outturn in 2022-23 being less than 2021-22 is because it was adversely affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict following which prices of raw materials shot up in April-June 2022 leading to a major shortfall in the supply of trade items. In addition, there was also a huge shortage of wheels between May-September 2022.

Earlier this week, the premier coach factory produced new panoramic coaches for the century-old Kalka-Shimla Railway. This is the first indigenously manufactured train coach, which is reminiscent of the red-coloured Swiss narrow-gauge carriages. The RCF has handed over these four narrow gauge coaches for trials.