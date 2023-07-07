Good news for pilgrims! Indian Railways has decided to extend the journey of several trains in view of the ongoing Kanwar mela 2023 at Haridwar. It has also been decided to run special trains, increase the number of coaches and provide additional stops to trains.

In a statement, Northern Railway (NR) zone said, “All concerned are hereby informed that in view of Kanwar Mela being held at Haridwar till July 20, 2023, Northern Railway has extended the journey of trains to Haridwar, Moradabad-Laksar.”

Extension of trains upto Haridwar:-

The zonal railway has extended the operation of two trains upto Haridwar. These are – (a) 04465/04466 Delhi-Shamli-Delhi DEMU and (b) 04403/04404 Delhi-Saharanpur-Delhi DEMU. Both of these trains will complete its journey upto Haridwar in 05:55 hrs and 06:25 hrs respectively.

04465/04466 Delhi-Shamli-Delhi DEMU: During its journey, between Delhi and Haridwar, the train will halt at six stations. These are – Shamli, Thana Bhawan, Rampur Maniharan, Tapri, Roorkee, and Jwalapur railway stations. The train will depart from Delhi at 20:00 hrs and will reach the destination at 01:55 hrs. On the return journey, the train will leave Haridwar at 02:40 hrs and arrive in the national capital at 10:10 hrs.

04403/04404 Delhi-Saharanpur-Delhi DEMU: In its journey, between Delhi and Haridwar, the train will make its halt at three railway stations. These are – Saharanpur, Roorkee, and Jwalapur railway stations. It will depart from Delhi at 16:25 hrs and will reach Haridwar at 22:50 hrs. On the return journey, the train will leave for Delhi at 02:00 hrs and reach the destination at 08:45 hrs.

Operation of Laksar-Moradabad-Laksar Mela Special Train:-

One Mela special train will operate between Laksar and Moradabad. The train will depart from Laksar at 07:15 hrs and will reach Moradabad at 04:15 hrs. On the return journey, the train will leave Moradabad at 15:15 hrs and arrive in Laksar at 12:00 hrs. During its journey, the train will halt at seven stations. These are – Balabali, Muzzampur Nryn, Najibabad, Nagina, Dhampur, Siohara, and Kanth railway stations.

Additional Stoppages

The railways has provided an additional stoppage of two minutes for following trains. These are:

14113 Subedarganj-Dehradun Express

14309 Ujjain-Dehradun Express

14317 Indore-Dehradun Express

19565 Okha-Dehradun Express

22659 Kochuveli-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Superfast Express