Thousands of passengers travelling between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are likely to get some relief from overcrowded trains, with the North Central Railway announcing special services on the busy Kanpur Central–Madurai route.

The additional trains are expected to reduce rush on one of the country’s key long-distance corridors, offering passengers more travel options while improving connectivity across several major stations spanning north, central and southern India.

Kanpur-Madurai Special Trains: Schedule and timings

The special train from Kanpur Central to Madurai (Train No. 01925) will run every Wednesday from July 1 to July 29, 2026. The train will leave Kanpur Central at 8.10 am and reach Madurai at 7.15 am, two days later, on Friday. A total of five services will be operated.

In the return direction, the train from Madurai to Kanpur Central (Train No. 01926) will run every Saturday from July 4 to August 1, 2026. The train will depart Madurai at 2.30 am and arrive at Kanpur Central at 4.30 am on Monday. A total of five services will be operated.

Kanpur-Madurai Special Trains: Stoppages and coaches

The special trains will stop at Pokhrayan, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Lalitpur, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur and Dindigul in both directions.

The trains will have one AC Two-Tier coach, seven AC Three-Tier coaches, eight Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches, one Second Class coach reserved for persons with disabilities (Divyangjan-friendly), and a luggage-cum-brake van.

Kanpur-Madurai Special Trains: Improved connectivity across six states

North Central Railway has said that these special train services have been introduced to manage the rising passenger demand during the summer season. The trains are expected to make travel easier by offering additional services and improving connectivity between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Passengers are expected to benefit from more travel choices and smoother journeys, particularly during periods of heavy demand.