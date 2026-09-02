Railway connectivity between Delhi and Kanpur is set to get a boost as Railways have introduced additional special trains on the route. Railways will operate two pairs of reserved special superfast trains, with services running from New Delhi and Anand Vihar Terminal to Kanpur Central.

The new services will give passengers more options to travel between the two cities and cater to the demand on this busy corridor. The special trains will also connect key destinations along the route, including Aligarh and Etawah. Check out the special train schedule, timings and full route below.

New Delhi–Kanpur Central special train: Schedule, timings, route

Train 02456/02455 New Delhi–Kanpur Central will operate from September 7 to November 30, 2026, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The train will depart New Delhi at 7:45 am and reach Kanpur Central at 1:15 pm. On the return journey, it will leave Kanpur Central at 3:00 pm and arrive at New Delhi at 8:20 pm.

The service will stop at Aligarh Junction, Tundla Junction and Etawah Junction.

Anand Vihar–Kanpur Central special train: Schedule, timings, route

Train 02458/02457 Anand Vihar Terminal–Kanpur Central will operate from September 8 to November 29, 2026, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The train will depart Anand Vihar Terminal at 8:20 am and reach Kanpur Central at 1:15 pm. In the return direction, it will leave Kanpur Central at 3:00 pm and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 8:10 pm.

The train will also halt at Aligarh Junction, Tundla Junction and Etawah Junction.

Strengthening connectivity along the route

The introduction of these special trains will strengthen rail connectivity between Delhi, Kanpur and the intermediate destinations on the route. With additional links to Aligarh, Tundla and Etawah, the trains will also support smoother movement of passengers across these key locations during the service period.

The additional services will also help improve rail access for passengers travelling between these cities and surrounding areas.