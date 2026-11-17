Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday flagged off the inaugural run of the new Kanpur Express, which will connect Kanpur Central with Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi. The daily service will provide an additional rail option for passengers travelling between Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR).

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“The new daily train service will strengthen rail connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR), providing an additional travel option for passengers travelling between Kanpur and Delhi,” a press note from the Railway Ministry said.

Covering 428 km, the train will operate with 22 LHB coaches and connect several industrial, commercial and agricultural centres along the route. These include Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri and Ghaziabad.

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Kanpur Express to connect key industrial centres

The new service is expected to improve access to several industrial and economic hubs in Uttar Pradesh. Phaphund will provide connectivity to the industrial areas of Auraiya, including NTPC Auraiya and GAIL Pata, while Etawah is an important agricultural centre. Tundla will serve passengers travelling to the Firozabad region, known for its glass industry.

“The train will further connect Hathras, known for its hing processing, brassware and agro-based industries, and Aligarh, an important centre for the lock industry and home to Aligarh Muslim University. It will also strengthen connectivity to Khurja, renowned for its ceramic and pottery industry,” it added.

The train will also serve Dadri, a major logistics and industrial hub, and Ghaziabad, one of the NCR’s key industrial centres, before terminating at Anand Vihar Terminal. The Delhi terminal serves as a multimodal transport hub, connecting passengers to different parts of the National Capital Region.

The Railway Ministry said the service would establish a direct rail link between Kanpur, an important industrial, leather and educational centre in Uttar Pradesh, and Anand Vihar in Delhi. It is expected to improve passenger convenience and support economic activity along the route.

Bullet train corridor to connect Kanpur with major cities

During the flag-off event, Vaishnaw also outlined upcoming railway infrastructure projects in Kanpur. He said a 16-km elevated railway track between Anwarganj and Mandhana would address the city’s long-standing traffic congestion problems at railway crossings.

The minister said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project had been completed and the required approvals secured. Construction is expected to begin shortly.

On the proposed Bullet Train North Corridor, Vaishnaw said the project would open new opportunities for Kanpur’s development. The proposed route will connect Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Ayodhya, before extending to Patna, Siliguri and Guwahati.

According to the minister, the high-speed rail service could reduce travel time between Delhi and Kanpur to around 1 hour and 45 minutes. The journey between Lucknow and Kanpur could take approximately 27 minutes, while Kanpur and Prayagraj could be connected in about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

He said the proposed high-speed rail network would improve Kanpur’s connectivity with major cities and support regional economic development.

Vaishnaw also reviewed the redevelopment of Kanpur Central Railway Station and said work was progressing at a rapid pace. He added that several other railway infrastructure projects were planned for the city in the coming period.