The Kalyan-Badlapur rail corridor in Maharashtra is set for an expansion with the addition of third and fourth railway lines between the two stations. The project is part of efforts to increase rail capacity on the suburban section and accommodate different types of train services.

The ₹1,510 crore project covers a 14.60-km stretch and includes new railway infrastructure such as bridges and road crossings.

A fresh ₹133.18 crore package for balance work has now been invited by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), giving an update on the ongoing project.

What is planned under the Kalyan-Badlapur rail project?

The third and fourth lines are being developed between Kalyan and Badlapur stations as part of the wider expansion of Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

The project includes five stations, two major bridges, 49 minor bridges, four road overbridges and two road underbridges (RUBs).

An overhead pipeline bridge is also part of the project. The total project length is 14.60 km, with the sanctioned cost standing at ₹1,510 crore.

According to MRVC, the project is being funded equally by the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Maharashtra, with ₹755 crore contributed by each.

Why are two more railway lines needed on the route?

The existing two lines between Kalyan and Badlapur handle suburban, Mail/Express and goods train operations. MRVC’s annual report states that around 136 trains were being operated against a carrying capacity of 120 on the section.

The additional lines are planned to provide more capacity and help segregate different types of rail traffic. This can also create greater operational space for suburban train services on the corridor.

Latest update on Kalyan-Badlapur 3rd, 4th lines

MRVC recently invited bids for balance work related to the third and fourth lines. The package is estimated at ₹133.18 crore and has a completion period of 365 days.The work covers the Kalyan-Badlapur section in Thane district. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for October 9, 2026.

The project is being taken up under MUTP-IIIA, the wider capacity expansion programme for Mumbai’s suburban railway network.