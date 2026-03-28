The Ministry of Railways has made a change to the stoppages of the Jodhpur–Delhi Vande Bharat Express. This semi-high-speed train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25, 2025, and began its regular service from September 27.

The train runs as number 26481/26482 and covers a distance of 606 km in about 8 hours and 5 minutes. It operates six days a week, except Tuesdays, and is managed by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

Trial stop at Gandhinagar Jaipur

With the latest update, the train will now stop at nine stations instead of eight during its journey between Jodhpur and Delhi. The stations include Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, and Gurgaon, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Jodhpur–Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Latest list of stations

S. No. Station Name 1 Merta Road 2 Degana 3 Makrana 4 Phulera 5 Gandhinagar Jaipur 6 Jaipur 7 Alwar 8 Rewari 9 Gurgaon

The Railways has added a trial stoppage at Gandhinagar Jaipur station to make travel more convenient for passengers, IE reported citing Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway. This change will remain in place until further notice.

New halt timings effective March 29

As per the schedule, Train No. 26481 leaves Jodhpur at 5:30 am, reaches Jaipur at 9:20 am (halts for 5 minutes), and arrives at Delhi Cantt at 1:30 pm. On the return journey, Train No. 26482 departs from Delhi Cantt at 3:10 pm, reaches Jaipur at 7:00 pm (halts for 5 minutes), and reaches Jodhpur at 11:20 pm.

From March 29, 2026, the train will also stop at Gandhinagar Jaipur station. Train No. 26481 will arrive there at 9:34 am and leave at 9:36 am. Similarly, Train No. 26482 will reach the station at 6:37 pm and depart at 6:39 pm.