If you were also planning a journey from Jodhpur to Delhi through the Vande Bharat Express but often had to cancel your plans because tickets were always unavailable, then there’s good news for you!

The Ministry of Railways has decided to convert the Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express from 8 coaches to 20 coaches. This means more seats and a much better chance of getting your tickets confirmed.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the development and said that the train has witnessed extremely high passenger demand ever since its launch. The service has become very popular among travellers, which is why the Railways decided to expand the train to 20 coaches due to the massive rush on the route.

He also mentioned that the demand was so high that the Railways chose to upgrade the train straight to 20 coaches instead of first expanding it to 16 coaches.

About Delhi Cantt–Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express

Introduced in September 2025, the Delhi Cantt–Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train operating under Train Nos. 26481 and 26482. The service connects Jodhpur in Rajasthan with Delhi Cantt, offering faster travel and improved comfort for passengers on this important route.

Route and Key Stoppages

During its journey between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt, the train covers several key stations that link major cities and towns across Rajasthan and Haryana. The important stops include Jodhpur, Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon, and finally Delhi Cantt. These halts make the train a convenient option for passengers travelling within the region as well as those heading to the national capital.

New Jaisalmer–Ahmedabad Train Service

Vaishnaw also announced that a new train service between Jaisalmer and Ahmedabad is starting today. This new train is going to improve travel between Rajasthan and Gujarat and give passengers a more convenient option to move between the two cities. It is expected to help tourists and regular travellers by making the journey easier and better connected.

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