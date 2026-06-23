To accommodate the increased passenger demand during the summer travel season, North Western Railway has announced the operation of special express train services between Jodhpur and Chennai. The trains will run on a demand basis and provide additional capacity on one of the key long-distance routes connecting Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Under the schedule, Train No. 04815 Jodhpur-Chennai Beach Express Special will operate on June 27 and July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2026. The train will depart from Jodhpur at 9:20 pm and reach Chennai Beach at 8 pm on the third day of the journey.

The return service, Train No. 04816 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Jodhpur Express Special, will run on June 30 and July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2026. It will leave Chennai Central at 5:15 pm and arrive in Jodhpur at 8:30 pm on the third day.

Train to Connect Major Cities Across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and South India

The special train will pass through several important stations including Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Kota region stations, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Warangal, Vijayawada, Nellore and Gudur before reaching Chennai.

According to railway officials, the service has been planned to cater to seasonal travel demand and provide additional reservation options for passengers travelling between northern and southern India.

The train will consist entirely of air-conditioned accommodation, featuring two AC 2-tier coaches, 15 AC 3-tier coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

Reservations Already Open for Summer Special Service

Passengers planning to travel on the route can book tickets through the regular reservation system. Advance reservations for the special trains were opened from the Southern Railway end at 8 am on June 20, 2026.

The introduction of the additional services is expected to ease waiting lists on regular trains operating between Rajasthan and Chennai while offering greater travel flexibility during the busy summer season.

The Jodhpur-Chennai corridor serves a large number of passengers travelling for business, education, tourism and family visits, making it one of the important long-distance rail links connecting western and southern India.