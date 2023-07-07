Jodhpur-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express inaugural run: Rajasthan’s 2nd semi-high speed train to halt at 8 railway stations – Know stoppage points and timings

India’s 26th Vande Bharat Express will begin its maiden run today. The train will run between Jodhpur and Ahmedabad (Sabarmati). This new age train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur railway station through video conferencing.



This is the second semi-high speed train for the state and also for the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. Several dignitaries including Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will grace the occasion virtually. Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Sekhawat and Rajendra Gehlot, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha will remain present at the Jodhpur railway station.

Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express inaugural run:-

On its inaugural run today, this blue and white colour train will reach Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) railway station from Jodhpur in seven hours and 10 minutes. During its journey, the train will halt at eight railway stations. These are – Bhagat ki Kothi, Pali Marwar, Marwar Junction, Falna, Jawai Bandh, Abu Road, Palanpur, and Mahesana railway stations.

Inaugural run timings of Jodhpur-Ahmedabad Sabarmati-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express:-

NWR’s second blue and white colour train will depart from Jodhpur railway station at 15:30 hrs. It will reach the destination at 22:40 hrs. The train will operate as a special train with number 02487.

Who to board Rajasthan’s second Vande Bharat Express today?

School students from in and around Jodhpur will get an opportunity to travel on the maiden run of Rajasthan’s new Vande Bharat Express train today. In addition, the general public will get a chance to click photos, selfies at the above-mentioned railway stations. The students have been selected on the basis of essay and painting competitions.

Trial run of Jodhpur-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express:-

The railways conducted the final trial run of this new blue and white colour train on Thursday.

Commercial operation of Jodhpur-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express:-

The Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express will begin its commercial operation from July 09, 2023 (Sunday). The train will cover a distance of more than 450 km in six hours and 10 minutes. It will operate on all days except Tuesday.