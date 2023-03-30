The Jiribam-Imphal railway project that will connect Manipur with the rest of the country better has reached its final stage. The latest update by the Ministry of Indian Railways says, that the rail line project of a total length of 110.93 kms is 93.30 per cent complete as of March 16th. Work on 101 of total 137 minor bridges has been completed and five of the 11 major rail bridges are done. More than 59 km of 61.32 km of tunneling work is complete.

The ministry has also shared pictures of the completed construction work. “Rail Connectivity embraces a new era for Manipur!” said Rail Ministry’s tweet.

All about Jiribam – Imphal rail project

The project’s total length is 110.93 km. There are 52 tunnels and bridges under construction in the project’s challenging terrains. One of these is the longest tunnel at 10.275 km. It’s connected to a safety tunnel of about 8 kilometers. The tunnel passes through a complex geological condition. It also has a 529-meter RCC Ramp. The various activities of the tunneling process will be carried out through a vertical shaft, which is equipped with a Gantry Crane.

The construction of the tunnel has been a challenging task for the authorities of the North East Frontier Railway due to the complex geological conditions of the area. To overcome these challenges, the project’s officials utilized the vertical shaft technology for the first time. This type of technology was usually utilized in Metro projects, but this was the first time that the zonal railway utilized this method.

The project’s route involves the construction of 11 railway stations. Out of these, six are already completed. The cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 14,322. The section from Khongsang to Jiribam has already been commissioned. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2023.