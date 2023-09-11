scorecardresearch
Jharkhand’s first Vistadome-equipped Intercity Express ready for debut ride! Know arrival, departure time and full route

This new train service will operate between the New Giridih station and Ranchi.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Jharkhand's first intercity express with vistadome
The intercity express will be flagged-off from the New Giridih station under the jurisdiction of the East Central Railway. (Representational Image: Central Railway Twitter)

A senior railway official has announced the inauguration of Jharkhand’s first Intercity Express, featuring a Vistadome coach. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for September 12. This new train service will operate between the New Giridih station and Ranchi, promising passengers a unique and scenic journey through natural beauty, including hills and dense forests.

The intercity express will be flagged-off from the New Giridih station under the jurisdiction of the East Central Railway. Distinguished guests, including Union Minister Annapurna Devi, Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary, local MLA Kedar Hazra, and Jharkhand BJP president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi, are expected to attend the event in Giridih.

Vistadome Coach with transparent roof!

According to Birendra Kumar, the Chief Public Relation officer (CPRO) of the Hajipur zone in the East Central Railway, this new Intercity Express will introduce a Vistadome coach with a transparent roof, providing passengers with an entirely new experience. Kumar said that passengers can relish the scenic views along the route via Barkakana junction and Mesra, as the train traverses challenging terrain featuring hills, four tunnels, and stunning landscapes.

Departure and Arrival time of Jharkhand’s first Intercity Express

The train’s schedule includes a departure from Ranchi at 6:05 am, arriving at New Giridih at 1 pm. It will then depart from New Giridih at 2 pm and reach Ranchi at 9:30 pm. However, for a certain period, the intercity express will follow a route through Barkakana–Muri–Tatisilwai instead of its originally scheduled Barkakana–Mesra–Tatisilwai route.

Notably, the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express has also been rerouted via the Barkakana–Muri–Tatisilwai route since early August, as the previously scheduled route via Mesra was closed for passenger trains due to landslides between Sidhwar (Ramgarh) and Sanki (Ranchi). Currently, only goods trains are operational via Mesra.

(With PTI Inputs)

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 12:43 IST

