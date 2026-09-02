With Janmashtami approaching, Northern Railway on Wednesday announced additional train services between September 2 and 6, 2026, providing more travel options on routes interlinking Mathura, Varanasi, Haridwar, Agra Cantt, Ringas, Palwal and Subedarganj with Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Northern Railway, in a post on X, stated the special trains are being operated for the convenience of rail passengers on the occasion of Janmashtami. The schedule comprises a mix of unreserved MEMU and other special services as well as trains offering reserved accommodation.

Heading to Mathura? Multiple special trains available

Mathura-bound passengers will have two pairs of unreserved special trains from Hazrat Nizamuddin on September 3, 4 and 5. Two pairs 04410/04409 and 04412/04411 will run between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Mathura at different times during the day.

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The listed stoppages on these services include Okhla, Faridabad, Tuglakabad, Faridabad New Town, Palwal, Rundhi, Ballabgarh, Asaoti, Sholaka, Hodal, Kosi Kalan, Banchari, Vrindavan Road, Ajhai, Chata and Bhuteshwar, giving passengers several boarding and deboarding options along the route.

Mathura, Palwal, Agra services: Check timings

Train Route Operating dates Departure – Arrival 04410 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Mathura Sep 3, 4, 5 10:30 am – 1:05 pm 04409 Mathura–Hazrat Nizamuddin Sep 3, 4, 5 1:35 pm – 4:45 pm 04412 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Mathura Sep 3, 4, 5 9:45 am – 12:20 pm 04411 Mathura–Hazrat Nizamuddin Sep 3, 4, 5 12:50 pm – 4:30 pm 01941 Agra Cantt–Palwal Sep 2–6 6:30 am – 9:45 am 01942 Palwal–Agra Cantt Sep 2–6 10:00 am – 1:00 pm 01943 Agra Cantt–Hazrat Nizamuddin Sep 2–6 4:00 pm – 8:25 pm 01944 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Agra Cantt Sep 2–6 8:35 pm – 1:50 am

Agra passengers get additional MEMU options

Northern Railway has also mentioned two pairs of unreserved MEMU specials from Agra Cantt. The 01941/01942 Agra Cantt-Palwal-Agra Cantt and 01943/01944 Agra Cantt-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Agra Cantt services will run from September 2 to 6.

Both routes pass through Mathura, offering another option for Passengers travelling in the region during the festival duration. The Agra Cantt-Hazrat Nizamuddin service also covers stations including Kosi Kalan, Palwal, Hodal, Faridabad and Ballabgarh.

Haridwar and Ringas specials from Delhi

Train Route Operating dates Departure – Arrival 04415 Delhi–Ringas Sep 3, 4, 5 6:50 pm – 12:40 am 04416 Ringas–Delhi Sep 4, 5, 6 2:00 am – 7:00 am 04413 Delhi–Haridwar Sep 3, 4, 5 11:00 pm – 4:55 am 04414 Haridwar–Delhi Sep 4, 5, 6 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm 04446 Delhi–Varanasi Sep 3, 5 9:10 pm – 3:00 pm next day 04445 Varanasi–Delhi Sep 4, 6 8:15 pm – 11:45 am next day 02416 New Delhi–Subedarganj Sep 3, 4, 5 11:00 pm – 9:45 am next day 02415 Subedarganj–New Delhi Sep 4, 5, 6 12:10 pm – 11:30 pm

Passengers travelling from Delhi towards Haridwar will get Train 04413 on September 3, 4 and 5, whereas return service 04414 will run on September 4, 5 and 6. The listed stoppages are Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut City, Deoband and Roorkee.

For Ringas, Train 04415 will run from Delhi on September 3, 4 and 5, with 04416 operating in the opposite direction on September 4, 5 and 6. Both the Haridwar and Ringas pairs are mentioned as unreserved specials.

Haridwar, Ringas, Subedarganj and Varanasi: Full schedule

The Delhi-Varanasi special makes two trips in each direction. It will stop at New Delhi, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Moradabad, Shahjahanpur, Ayodhya Cantt and Jaunpur. This train will have AC 2-tier, AC-3 tier, Sleeper and General accommodation.

The New Delhi-Subedarganj Superfast Special will run for three days in each direction. Its mentioned stoppages are Ghaziabad, Tundla, Govindpuri, Aligarh, Etawah and Fatehpur, and it will also offer AC 2 tier, AC-3 tier, Sleeper and General accommodation.

Northern Railway has advised passengers seeking more information to use RailMadad helpline 139, the railway enquiry website or the NTES app before travelling ahead.