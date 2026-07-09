Passengers travelling through Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station can soon expect a more comfortable and convenient travel experience, as the 110-year-old station has been revamped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The station has been redeveloped with modern passenger amenities, a spacious air concourse, expanded platform roofing and enhanced accessibility. The upgraded station is likely to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17.

Ahead of the proposed inauguration, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu visited the station on Wednesday along with senior officials of the Firozpur Division. The minister inspected the redevelopment works, reviewed passenger amenities and analysed the preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit, as stated by the Northern Railway.

What passengers can expect at the redeveloped station

As per the update shared by the Northern Railway and posts by Ravneet Singh Bittu on X, the redeveloped station has been equipped with several new passenger-centric features. The aim is to improve comfort, accessibility and ease of movement.

Photo source: X/@RailwayNorthern

Key features of the Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station redeveloped station are:

–A 40-metre-wide steel-structured roof spanning 200 metres across the platforms, covering 8,720 square metres and providing a large weather-protected waiting area.

– Energy-efficient LED lighting and slip-resistant flooring across passenger areas.

–A 36-metre-wide air concourse spread over 1,770 square metres, offering seamless connectivity between both sides of the city.

–Two new Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) spanning 6 metres and 9 metres wide to facilitate smoother passenger movement.

–A 300 square metre second-entry station building and a 4,855 square metre parking area to enhance station access and last-mile connectivity.

–Entry and exit from both sides of the station, making access easier for commuters.

(Photo source: X@RavneetBittu)

Sharing details of the project on its official account on X, Bittu described the redeveloped station as “new landmark in passenger convenience and modern railway infrastructure.” He said the new air concourse would boost accessibility by interlinking both sides of the city while offering commuters a more spacious and weather-protected travel experience.

Rs 125 crore makeover for a historic railway station

As per PTI, the 110-year-old Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station has been redeveloped at an approximate cost of Rs 125 crore while preserving its architectural heritage. The station has also incorporated design elements inspired by Punjab’s culture.

The station manages an average footfall of around 7,500 passengers every day and is served by 66 Up and 66 Down trains. The list includes two pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains, Humsafar Express, Garib Rath Express and several Mail, Express and passenger trains, as reported by PTI. The station is dedicated exclusively to passenger services and does not handle goods traffic.

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Inspection focused on passenger amenities and safety

According to the Northern Railway, Bittu reviewed passenger amenities and redevelopment works during his visit with senior officials of the Firozpur Division. In another post on X, the minister said he had reviewed preparations for the prime minister’s proposed visit. He has also instructed railway officials to leave “no stone unturned” in ensuring the highest standards of safety, security and passenger convenience.

30 stations in Punjab are being upgraded under the scheme

The redevelopment of Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station is part of the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to modernise railway stations across the country in phases.

As per the PIB release, 30 railway stations in Punjab have been selected for renovation and modernisation under the scheme. Redevelopment work has already been completed at Anandpur Sahib, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) and Muktsar, while work is progressing at the remaining stations.