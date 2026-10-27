Rail connectivity between Jaipur, Jamshedpur and Kolkata is set to improve with the launch of a new Express train connecting Rajasthan, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The service will pass through five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, providing a new rail link between several important destinations.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari flagged off the Jaipur (Khatipura)–Tatanagar–Santragachi Express on October 26, 2026. Vaishnaw joined the programme through video conferencing. The train will be operated and maintained by the South Eastern Railway zone.

Jaipur–Santragachi Express: Timings, frequency

The Santragachi–Khatipura (Jaipur) Express will operate as train numbers 18061 and 18062, covering more than 1,500 km in around 32 hours and 45 minutes as per the Indian Express Report.

The regular service will begin on November 4, 2026, from Santragachi, while the return service from Khatipura will commence on November 6.

Train number 18061 will depart Santragachi every Wednesday at 2:15 pm and arrive at Khatipura at 11 pm the following day. In the return direction, train number 18062 will leave Khatipura every Friday at 9:15 am and reach Santragachi at 7:45 pm the next day.

Stoppages across 5 states

The train will stop at major stations across its route. In Rajasthan, these include Kherli, Mandawar Mahuwa Road, Bandikui Junction, Dausa and Khatipura.

In Uttar Pradesh, the stoppages include Tundla, Idgah Agra, Kanpur Central, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction.

In Bihar, the train will halt at Dehri-on-Sone, Sasaram and Bhabua Road. Major stops in Jharkhand include Tatanagar, Chandil, Muri, Ranchi, Lohardaga, Tori, Latehar, Barwadih, Daltonganj, Garhwa Road and Japla.

In West Bengal, the key stations are Kharagpur, Purulia and Santragachi.

New train to ease travel between Rajasthan and eastern India

The new service adds another long-distance connection between Jaipur and eastern India, with stops at important railway stations in Jharkhand and West Bengal. Its route through Uttar Pradesh and Bihar also links several towns along the way.

The train is expected to benefit migrant workers travelling between Rajasthan and eastern India, along with students, families and business communities. It also adds to the existing rail links between western and eastern parts of the country.

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Railway funding rises in Jharkhand and West Bengal

Railway investment in both states was also highlighted during the flag-off programme. Vaishnaw said Jharkhand’s annual railway budget allocation had increased from ₹450 crore to ₹7,500 crore, with projects worth approximately ₹75,000 crore underway.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the state’s annual average railway budget allocation had risen from ₹4,380 crore during 2009–2014 to ₹14,205 crore for 2026–27.

The increased allocations are expected to support railway infrastructure development and improve the rail network in both states.