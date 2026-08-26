A major connectivity boost is set to benefit passengers travelling between Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, as the Railway Board has regularised the Jabalpur–Coimbatore–Jabalpur weekly special trains.

The services will now operate as Weekly Superfast Express trains, giving passengers a regular option for long-distance travel between the two states. The move will also provide a fixed weekly schedule for those travelling between Jabalpur, Coimbatore and other stations along the route.

Here are the schedule, timings, route and other key details of the regularised services.

Jabalpur–Coimbatore Trains: Schedule and Timings

The service will operate as Train No. 20160 Jabalpur–Coimbatore Weekly Superfast Express. It will depart from Jabalpur at 11:50 PM every Friday, starting October 23, 2026.

For the return journey, Train No. 20159 Coimbatore–Jabalpur Weekly Superfast Express will leave Coimbatore at 5:05 PM every Monday, starting October 26, 2026.

Both trains will operate weekly until further advice from the Railways.The regularisation will give passengers a consistent service pattern, making it easier to plan journeys rather than depending on the earlier special train arrangement.

Train to have 24 coaches

The regular service will have a total of 24 coaches, with accommodation across AC, sleeper and general classes.

The coach composition will include 1 AC First Class coach, 2 AC Two-Tier coaches, 6 AC Three-Tier coaches, 9 Sleeper Class coaches, 4 General Second Class coaches and 2 Second Class coaches for Divyangjan.

With different classes available, passengers will have multiple options depending on their travel requirements and budget. The train will include both reserved and unreserved accommodation.

Train route and major stoppages

The Weekly Superfast Express will cover several important stations on its journey between Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Major stoppages include Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Gadarwara, Pipariya, Chiplun, Kudal and Udupi, among others.

The service will connect passengers across several regions, offering a direct long-distance rail option towards Coimbatore. The route also gives passengers from intermediate stations an additional weekly travel option for journeys towards destinations in southern India.

Advance reservation opens on August 27

Advance reservation for the regular service will open at 8:00 AM on August 27, 2026, from the Southern Railway end. Passengers planning to travel on the newly regularised service can book their journeys once the reservation window opens.