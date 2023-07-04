IRCTC’s not so-secret retiring rooms! Here are the prices and steps to book – Complete details here

The Indian Railways has been upping its game for quite some time now. From introducing Vande Bharat trains which have world-class facilities for its passengers to running special trains on several occasions, the Indian Railways is going the extra mile for the comfort of its passengers.

IRCTC’s not so-secret retiring rooms

All of us are aware of the retiring rooms that are available at all the stations across India. Most of us have probably paid a visit to these rooms at least once in our lives. However, there are these rooms with all the amenities provided by the IRCTC at the stations at extremely cheap rates that majority of us remain oblivious to.

There are Single, Double and Dormitory type of rooms with AC and Non-AC combination available.

Who can use the retiring rooms at the railway stations?

Any passenger having a confirmed or an RAC reservation can use the retiring rooms at the railway stations. Wait-listed passengers will not be allowed to make a booking for these rooms. The rooms can be booked for a minimum of 1 hour to a maximum of 48 hours. However, hourly bookings are also available at some stations.

How to book these retiring rooms online?

Here is the procedure to book an IRCTC retiring room online.

Log in to the website https://www.rr.irctctourism.com/

Go to your IRCTC account.

Click on ‘My booking’.

Search for the ‘Retiring room’ option at the bottom of your ticket.

Click on that option.

Enter the details asked.

Payment.

What is the IRCTC service charge on the rooms?

The IRCTC service charge for a Retiring room for up to 24 hours booking is Rs 20, while for a Dormitory bed Rs 10 will be charged for the same period. However, for 24 hours to 48 hours booking Rs 40 will be charged for a Retiring room and Rs 20 for a Dormitory bed.

Cancellation of bookings

The bookings can also be cancelled. However, 20% will be deducted from the booking amount if the passenger cancels it 2 days in advance excluding the day of occupation. In case the cancellation comes a day in advance excluding the day of occupation, then 50% will be deducted.

In case a passenger cancels the booking on the same day as intended occupation, then no amount will be refunded.