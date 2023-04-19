IRCTC’s Dangerous Dupe! Fake app that Android users should beware of

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a word of caution to all its users about a fake Android app and a website. The service provider says these two are created by scammers in an attempt to steal sensitive information from users. The fake website and app looks like the original IRCTC website and app, making it difficult for users to distinguish between the two!

IRCTC app scam: What is this fake app? Details you need to know

This fake app is known as ‘irctcconnect.apk’ and is being circulated via messaging platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp. Scammers are sending messages with the link of the fake website or APK file (of the fake app).

With the help of these, fraudsters are fetching sensitive net banking information (including UPI details and credit/debit card information). IRCTC has requested its users to be alert and not to download any suspicious apps or visit any suspicious websites.

IRCTC’s warning

The warning by IRCTC goes like this: “It has been reported that a malicious Android application (irctcconnect.apk) hosted on a phishing website (https://irctc.creditmobile.site) is being circulated over instant messaging platforms e.g. WhatsApp, Telegram, etc. This Android app (APK file) is malicious and infects the mobile device. These fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users to download this Android application, impersonating IRCTC officials to trick victims into revealing their sensitive net banking credentials like UPI details, credit/debit card information, etc.

In view of this, you are advised that please do not install this application and keep yourself safe from such fraudsters. Always download IRCTC’s authorized ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple Store. Please note that IRCTC does not call its users/customers for their PIN, OTP, Password, Credit/Debit Card Details, Net Banking password or UPI details.”

How to prevent yourself from falling for the scam?

Be alert, know who you are dealing with and do not open suspicious texts, websites (or click on links or attachments in emails).